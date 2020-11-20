A look at what $25,000 a night gets you at One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai
There’s no better feeling than scoring a
sweet suite upgrade.
Most major hotel chains offer their top-tier elite members complimentary upgrades to suites, pending availability. But there’s a limit to these upgrades — you’ll typically find yourself in a junior or one-bedroom suite.
There are plenty of points properties in Dubai, many of which offer luxurious and spacious standard and suite accommodations. For most people checking out the city for a few nights, that’s more than enough.
But for a select few, a standard suite doesn’t cut it. Whether you’re after the utmost privacy or you looking for as much personal space as possible, there are a handful of super-premium rooms in the desert city.
One of them — the beach garden villa at One&Only Royal Mirage — is more than a premium suite. It’s a 3,300 square-foot private beachside sanctuary within the megapolis. With nightly rates hovering around $25,000, it’s fit for a prince. And with the typical stay ranging from six to eight weeks, most villa guests rack up a bill north of a million dollars.
But you don’t need to be a millionaire to check it out — just take a look at the video tour below and keep reading for more about this uber-luxurious space that I visited as a guest of the hotel.
As you’d expect, the villa is located far away from the main resort area. It has a dedicated multi-car driveway just past a private security booth.
In addition to the lush and perfectly manicured gardens, you’ll find two Club Car golf carts parked under a shaded terrace, with chauffeurs ready to whisk you off to other areas of the resort at your beck and call. Speaking of which, as a villa guest, you’re entitled to priority restaurant and spa reservations during your stay.
But let’s go inside.
As you open the double doors, the first thing you’ll notice is the marble-lined hallway leading to the living room and private plunge pool.
If you take a left instead, you’ll be in the blue-accented master bedroom, designed with traditional Arabian motifs throughout. The king-bedded room has a TV, plenty of seating and, my personal favorite, a private indoor terrace overlooking the pool.
The terrace is yours to customize. When I visited, there was a small gym set up with a treadmill and some free weights. Rest assured that your personal butler will happily arrange to have the equipment swapped with whatever you’d prefer. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a chance to ask if One&Only could source a Peloton in Dubai.
The ensuite bathroom features a double vanity, indoor and outdoor shower, freestanding soaking tub and massive walk-in closet.
As you walk out of the bedroom, there’s a small business center with a printer and desk. There’s also a half-bathroom with crystal-plated faucets across from the workstation.
If you continue down the hallway, you’ll find yourself in the second master bedroom. This one is decked out with green accents and a glittering chandelier.
Just like the main master bedroom, there’s a private terrace here too. This one was clearly designed for a pandemic-era stay when schools are closed — there was a small kids’ play area with plenty of educational toys. But if you left the kids at home, you could ask to convert this space into a yoga retreat or library.
The second main bathroom also has a double vanity, freestanding soaking tub, shower and separate toilet. Instead of an outdoor rainfall shower like in the master, this bathroom sports a private hammam steam room with space for two. As such, One&Only offers its village guests access to a private massage therapist 24/7.
The rest of the villa is designed as a common space.
There’s an eight-seat oak wood dining table, perfect for entertaining. The resort is happy to provide a range of catering options depending on the occasion.
The hallway continues to the living room, which features a velvet sofa, some freestanding chairs and a television.
Dubai can get really hot in the summer. Thankfully, you’re just steps away from a private pool. When you rent the villa, you’re in control of the pool’s temperature — too hot or too cold, just ask for an adjustment.
The expansive terrace features a sparkling blue pool, as well as covered day beds and table, hammocks and chaise loungers.
No matter the outdoor temperature, you won’t forget that you’re in Dubai. Take a look back at your villa and you’ll see the Marina downtown area in the distance.
If you’re ever feeling confined to your villa, the resort itself features four pools. There’s even a gazebo reserved for you at the main pool throughout your stay.
If you prefer the sand, you’ll be pleased to learn that your backyard opens to a nearly mile-long stretch of beach reserved for resort guests.
And when it comes time to eat, you can dine in your dining room — or feast at one of the 16 restaurants spread throughout the property.
Now that you’ve seen what $25,000 a night gets you in Dubai, it’s time to ask for a credit limit increase on your Chase Sapphire Reserve® — or just hope for an extra special upgrade during your next stay at One&Only Royal Mirage.
All photos by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Note: The author was staying at the hotel on a discounted/free rate given by the public relations team.
