Omni first hotel chain to announce status shortcut during Coronavirus; targets competitors
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In a bid to encourage customers to try Omni Hotels & Resorts, Omni Select Guest has announced a shortcut to Platinum Level status good through December 2021.
In order to qualify, you must sign up for the Select Guest program at selectguest.com and use enrollment code OMPUP20. Opt in to the promotion via the welcome email you’ll receive after enrollment and book any two-night stay (must be a direct booking; excludes associate or family rates) to be completed by August 31, 2020, at any Omni hotel or resort or any Global Hotel Alliance partner hotels. You will receive Platinum status after you check out from your two-night stay.
Benefits of Omni Select Guest Platinum status include:
- Double Award Credit toward free nights (free night after every 10 nights stayed)
- Complimentary bottled water nightly (delivered with turndown service)
- Late checkout up to 3 p.m. (subject to availability)
- Guaranteed room availability with 24 hours prior notice
- Room upgrade upon check-in (subject to availability)
- Local market amenity (food item) on night of arrival
- Evening housekeeping service, including turndown
Omni’s Local Experiences perk is an amazing part of Omni Select Guest and GHA Discovery, but will not be available for members who fast track to elite status. You will, however, receive reciprocal GHA Discovery Platinum status good at 32 hotel brands around the world.
Last October, I took advantage of a shortcut to top-tier Black status with Omni and stayed one night at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta overlooking my beloved Atlanta Braves SunTrust (now Truist) park. I was impressed with the hotel, loyalty program and Black status benefits. With the global presence of GHA hotels and ability to earn coveted Local Experiences, the program is one of the most overlooked hotel loyalty programs.
To my knowledge, this is the first shortcut to elite status promotion we’ve seen since the pandemic began and is a smart move for Omni and its relatively small footprint of hotels to attract loyalists of other brands. Because everyone has already extended hotel status, hotels have actually de-incentivized their most loyal guests to stay with them. Hilton, Marriott, IHG and Hyatt loyalists now have an opportunity to try hotels and loyalty programs like Omni Select Guest.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.