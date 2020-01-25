Oman Air wants to fly to the U.S. as soon as next year
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Another Middle Eastern carrier is planning flights to the U.S., with Oman Air aiming to launch service as soon as late 2021.
According to Business Insider, Oman Aviation Group CEO Mustafa Al Hinai said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week the airline plans to launch nonstop flights to the U.S. by late 2021 or early 2022.
Oman Air plans to primarily focus travelers heading to its namesake country as a destination, and only secondarily in using its Muscat International Airport (MCT) hub as a connecting point to the region, Al Hinai said.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
Gulf competitors Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways all focus on the connecting model, funneling large volumes of passengers through their respective Dubai (DXB), Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Doha (DOH) hubs.
Al Hinai did not say where Oman Air plans to fly, however, New York — as the largest international gateway in the U.S. — is likely high on the list.
Oman Air’s only U.S. access is via a codeshare with Air Italy that is due to begin in February, according to Cirium schedules. The airline will place its code on the Italian carrier’s flights to Miami (MIA) and New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) via Milan Malpensa (MXP).
The Omani carrier was certified to fly to the U.S. by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2019.
Oman Air operates a wide-body fleet of Airbus A330-200 and -300, and Boeing 787-8 and -9 aircraft, according to its website.
Related: Oman Air 787-9 Business Class From Paris to Muscat
Featured image by Boeing.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.