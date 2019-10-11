Norwegian is making changes to some routes from London to the US
Low-cost carrier Norwegian has announced a number of changes to its long-haul network for the summer 2020 season. While no routes are being cut and no new routes have been announced, some destinations will see increased services, while some will see a decrease in services.
Increased services from 29 March 2020 are as follows:
- London Gatwick (LGW) to San Francisco (SFO) — increases from five weekly to daily
- London Gatwick (LGW) to Austin (AUS) — increases from three weekly to four weekly
- London Gatwick (LGW) to Denver (DEN) — increases from three weekly to four weekly
- London Gatwick (LGW) to Tampa (TPA) — increases from two weekly to three weekly
At the same time, the following routes will see service reductions:
- London Gatwick (LGW) to Buenos Aires (EZE) — reduces from six weekly to five weekly
- London Gatwick (LGW) to Miami (MIA) — reduces from daily to six weekly
- London Gatwick (LGW) to Orlando (MCO) — reduces from six weekly to five weekly
- London Gatwick (LGW) to Rio De Janeiro (GIG) — reduces from four weekly to three weekly
The frequency adjustments are part of Norwegian’s continued move from growth to profitability, with the airline explaining: “We are ensuring that we concentrate on key routes across our network where we see strong demand. These frequency adjustments ensure that our customers can have more choice when choosing their flights to the US at fares that remain affordable to all”.
Each of these flights are operated by Norwegian’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in a two-class configuration: economy and Premium.
Featured image by Ryan Patterson/TPG
