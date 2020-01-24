Norwegian Air implements fees for cabin bags, increases checked-luggage allowance
Not a light packer? That habit will soon cost you more than ever.
As of Jan. 23, 2020, Norwegian Air will charge LowFare travelers between $6.53 to $11.76 (5 to 9 pounds) each way for bringing a full-size carry-on bag that needs to be stowed in an overhead bin.
Norwegian Air framed the change as an improvement for customer experience.
“It is a common misperception that there is enough room in the cabin for all passengers to bring an overhead cabin bag,” said Cecilie Nybø Carlsen, Norwegian’s vice president of product management. “With the new policy in place, our goal is that boarding will be smoother for our passengers, we can avoid spending time rearranging carry-on baggage in the overhead lockers and help ensure that our aircraft depart on time.”
Travelers who don’t want to pay the new fees can upgrade to a higher fare class at additional cost: LowFare+ customers are allowed a free personal item, one overhead carry-on as well as one checked bag, while Flex, Premium or PremiumFlex fares can pack an overhead carry-on as well as two pieces of checked luggage.
To offset the new change, Norwegian increased size and weight allowances on cabin- and checked-luggage requirements. The maximum weight for each checked bag is now 23 kg (50.7 pounds), up from 20 kg (44 pounds). Flex and Premium customers can also bring on a combined total of 15 kg (33 pounds) of cabin luggage, up from 10 kg (22 pounds). All travelers are allowed to bring one airport shopping bag in addition to their ticket-type baggage allowance, according to the airline guidelines.
“It’s important for us that everyone has a good travel experience when they fly Norwegian,” Carlsen said.
