Norwegian Air axing Madrid flights from New York JFK
Norwegian Air will drop its nonstop service between New York JFK and Madrid, ending the service less than two years after it began.
Norwegian had been flying the route four times a week with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. But the last Madrid departure from JFK appears to be March 26, Norwegian’s online booking engine shows. The change was first reported by Routes Online.
“We continuously review our network to ensure we meet demand and offer highly competitive routes,” Norwegian spokesman Anders Lindström said in a statement to TPG. “With the aircraft used for the JFK-Madrid route, we saw much greater opportunities reallocating it to serve new routes where we see greater demand.”
Lindström pointed to a separate expansion announcement made by the carrier on Tuesday in which Norwegian announced two new European routes from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and another from Denver (DEN). Norwegian also announced earlier this month that it would launch nonstop service from Austin (AUS) to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG).
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
Beyond that, Lindström added, “we have also increased frequencies on a number of our most popular routes, including Los Angeles-Madrid, which continues to do very well for us. For next summer we are increasing frequencies to five flights a week between LAX and Madrid to meet the demand on that route.”
As for Norwegian’s JFK-Madrid service that will end in March, it first launched in July 2018. Norwegian will still offer either seasonal or yearend service from JFK to nine European destinations. They include Amsterdam (AMS), Athens (ATH), Barcelona (BCN), Copenhagen (CPH), London Gatwick (LGW), Oslo (OSL), Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome (FCO) and Stockholm (ARN).
Featured photo by Ryan Patterson/TPG.
