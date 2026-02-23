Skip to content
Go to Home Page
News

Blizzard flight woes: Nearly 11,000 cancellations (and counting)

Feb. 23, 2026
2 min read
FAA Targets 40 "High-Volume" US Airports For Flight Cuts Amid Government Shutdown
Blizzard flight woes: Nearly 11,000 cancellations (and counting)
The cards we feature here are from partners who compensate us when you are approved through our site, and this may impact how or where these products appear. We don’t cover all available credit cards, but our analysis, reviews, and opinions are entirely from our editorial team. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Please view our advertising policy and product review methodology for more information.

It's shaping up to be a rough week for air travel

Flight schedules ground to a virtual halt across the region Monday as a major winter storm slammed the Northeast, where blizzard warnings were effect from Delaware into New England.

More than 5,600 flights had been cancelled in the U.S. as of 2:40 p.m. EST, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. That follows 3,440 cancellations on Sunday – many of those made preemptively – as the storm began to intensify.

Unfortunately for travelers, disruptions from the storm – dubbed Hernando by The Weather Channel – were likely to last for at least another day.

Carriers had already cancelled 1,850 flights for Tuesday and another 43 for Wednesday – totals that had been climbing.

All told, more than 10,300 flights had been canceled across the U.S. since Sunday – the vast majority coming at airports in Hernando's path.

Daily Newsletter
Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter
Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts

Airlines rolled out weather waivers for the storm, easing restrictions on changing or rescheduling flights at airports hit by Hernando. Details varied by carrer, with more details available from each airline's website:

Monday's hardest hit airports on Monday were the three serving metro New York – John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston's Logan International Airport (BOS). Few flights operated from those airports on Monday.

It wasn't much better at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), where more than 80% of departures were scrapped, according to FlightAware. More than 40% of departures were canceled at Washington's Reagan National Airport (DCA).

Beyond that, schedules were grounded at numerous smaller airports across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Featured image by JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.