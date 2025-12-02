The NoMad Las Vegas will transform into The Reserve at Park MGM this month, with plans to join Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection in early 2026.

The rebranding effort, which the resort told TPG will officially go into effect Dec. 17, will see several venues similarly renamed, including the NoMad Pool, which will become The Terrace Pool; the NoMad Library, which will become The Library; and the NoMad Bar, which will become The Reserve Bar. While the property has a new name, there are currently no plans for renovations.

Early next year, fans of Marriott's loyalty program will have one more property in Las Vegas to book with points when the hotel joins Marriott's Autograph Collection. However, travelers who prefer to book with MGM Rewards can still continue to do so.

It isn't clear at this time what nightly points rates will be when the property joins Marriott Bonvoy in 2026. Currently, rooms start at $147 per night for a December stay, according to a search by TPG.

The NoMad Las Vegas currently features 293 rooms and suites decorated in a "distinct New York sensibility" style that includes hardwood floors and original artwork. For guests who want to really splash out, there's the largest Suite Royale Premiere, a 2,000-square-foot space featuring a separate drawing room, a dining room set for six, a bar and its own billiards table.

The property sits right on the Las Vegas Strip and is attached to the Park MGM Las Vegas.

The rebrand comes as Las Vegas works to recover from a tourism slump. As of Nov. 25, 2025, just over 32.3 million travelers visited Sin City, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. That represented a 7.6% drop compared to the same time period in 2024, when the city hosted major events like the Super Bowl.

