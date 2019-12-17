Brand new airline Starlux starts selling tickets
A new airline is set to take to the skies over Asia next month, and it started selling tickets earlier this week.
Starlux Airlines, set to be based in Taipei, took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo in October and will begin service to Macau, Da Nang, Vietnam and Penang, Malaysia on Jan. 23, 2019.
One Mile at a Time was the first to report that the airline is selling tickets. According to OMAAT, the delay in initiating ticket sales after receiving aircraft was due to a holdup in final regulatory approval.
While Starlux will only serve Asian destinations initially, the airline has 17 Airbus A350s on order (12 -900s and five -1000s), and plans to serve North America when those aircraft are delivered, beginning in 2021.
Starlux bills itself as a luxury airline, offering fully flat beds in business class, even on its A321neo routes, and 31 inches of pitch in economy.
Featured image courtesy of Starlux Airlines.
