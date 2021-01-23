Orient-Express debuts new, dream-worthy European routes aboard gorgeous Art Deco trains
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Amtrak coined the phrase long ago and it still rings true: “There’s something about a train that’s magic.”
Amtrak might not bring the cache of some of the world’s most luxurious locomotives, but say the words “Orient Express,” and you start to picture classic train carriages that have been meticulously restored and adorned with cherry wood furniture and paneling, gold and brass accents, and supple crushed-velvet sitting chairs. That is the refined world of high-end train travel aboard Belmond’s Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.
The Orient Express launched service back in 1883 and has welcomed guests ranging from Tolstoy and Trotsky to Judi Dench and Johnny Depp.
Get the latest points, miles and travel news by signing up for TPG’s free daily newsletter.
Now it’s your turn to get on board as the rail line debuts new routes across Europe. Additionally, if you really want to plan the trip of a lifetime, book one of three new Grand Suites — the Vienna, Prague and Budapest — that make their debut this season.
You probably know the Orient-Express for its London to Venice trek. However, there are more routes to explore.
Most packages are one night and transit between two of Europe’s most compelling cities. (There is also a four-night London to Venice excursion in April 2021, but it’s sold out. Call Belmond to get on the waitlist for that one.)
Overnight train routes, which you can pair with stays at Belmond hotels, travel between:
- London–Venice
- London–Verona
- Paris–Venice
- Paris–Verona
You can travel aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe from March through November and the train company also offers an annual trip to Istanbul.
These train trips start around 4,000 British pounds per passenger.
Featured image courtesy of Belmond Venice Simplon-Orient-Express
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.