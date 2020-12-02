No more emotional support animals on planes; DOT closes major loophole
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The U.S. Department of Transportation just announced a major revision to its Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) with specific updates to the Traveling by Air with Service Animals section. In it, the agency makes a final ruling on emotional support animals. When the final ruling goes into effect, 30 days after the publication date in the Federal Register, emotional support animals will no longer be considered service animals.
For more TPG news, deals and points and miles tips delivered each morning to your inbox, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
This news will be celebrated by every traveler or airline crew member that has witnessed a bad-behaving animal on an aircraft that clearly hasn’t been trained as a service animal but is masquerading as one at the behest of its owner. TPG has talked about the issue before as many travelers claimed any pet as an emotional support animal so they could fly.
The DOT said that “This final rule is intended to ensure that our air transportation system is safe for the traveling public and accessible to individuals with disabilities.”
Related: Complete guide to traveling with pets
To that end, going forward, a “service animal” is defined as one that is “individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability.” The animal may assist with tasks related to physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual or other mental disabilities. The ruling specifies that airlines must treat psychiatric service animals the same as any other service animal, such as one that assists an individual with a sight impairment.
This change lets airlines reclassify emotional support animals as pets instead of service animals. They may still fly based on the airline’s guidelines for pet travel.
Related: Guide to flying with Emotional Support Animals
Additionally, passengers flying with a service animal will now be required to fill out a form, developed by the DOT, and submit it to the airline. The information provided will confirm the animal’s service training, good behavior and good health. If your flight is eight hours or more, the passenger must also attest that the service animal either won’t relieve itself during the flight or will do so in a “sanitary manner.”
If you make your flight reservations in advance, your form is due to the airline within 48 hours of departure. For last-minute reservations, you can provide your form at the departure gate. Ask for the U.S. Department of Transportation Service Animal Air Transportation Form.
Related: The Feds are going to change the ESA rules and I’m glad
Note that according to the new ruling, a carrier may limit service animals to dogs. And, carriers are permitted to limit the number of service animals traveling with a single passenger to two. Furthermore, carriers can require that your service animal either fits on your lap or at your foot space on the aircraft.
Featured image by Javier Brosch/Shutterstock
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.