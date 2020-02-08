You can join a murder-mystery party on the original Orient Express train
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
All aboard the Orient Express!
On May 17, the iconic train is hosting a new murder-mystery party on a trip from Paris to Nice. So, pack your favorite magnifying glass, because you can be on it.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Of course, it won’t be your typical train ride to the French Riviera. Expect plenty of 1920s decor and costumes, as well as drinks, high tea and Champagne. Forbes didn’t call it the “world’s most luxurious murder mystery vacation” for nothing.
The trip, organized by luxury travel company Ariodante, is the second of its kind (there was a murder mystery party on Jan. 18). Guests will board the lovingly restored art deco train — now owned by the French National Railway Company and rarely used — and find themselves in seats once occupied by such illustrious travelers as F. Scott Fitzgerald, Coco Chanel and Czar Nicholas II.
This train is not to be confused with the Belmond Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, which is also a meticulously restored luxury train operating the famous route between Paris to Istanbul.
The Orient Express was propelled to popularity by Agatha Christie’s classic 1934 novel “Murder on the Orient Express,” but this party — and train ride — is actually based on Christie’s 1928 novel, “The Mystery of the Blue Train.”
We know, it’s a lot.
Related: The best credit cards for train travel
Today, Ariodante is encouraging passengers to imagine themselves stepping through the pages of Christie’s timeless detective stories. Only this time, it could be you — not Hercules Poirot — who ends up solving the murder mystery.
Tickets are selling out fast (the January murder mystery part completely sold out) so if you’re interested, we recommend booking as soon as possible. Regular train tickets start at a staggering price of 7,950 pounds sterling ($10,354) each, and include two meals, drinks, a tea service and a live jazz performance on the train.
You could really splurge for a VIP ticket, which will cost you £21,900 pounds sterling ($28,524) for two people. That’s about $14,260 per person. With this selection, your experience will begin the day before the murder mystery in Paris, where you’ll receive an exclusive “VIP Costume Experience.” Here, you’ll be dressed by a renowned French costume designer, although it’s not clear who the designer is. An original car from the 1920s will pick you up and drive you to the train station on May 17.
Of course, we recommend offsetting your cost with a Parisian stay paid for in points before and after your trip.
Related: The best ways to get to Paris using points and miles
Be prepared to depart from Gare de Lyon in Paris at 11:30 a.m., and don’t forget to pay for your stay with a card that earns you plenty of bonus points on travel purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.
Featured photo by Luis Davilla/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.