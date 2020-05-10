Mother’s Day: TPG readers share their favorite mother/daughter trips
Moms: They do it all. Many of us learned to see the world from traveling with our mothers, while others have been able to share the gift of adventure with the people who gave them life.
This Mother’s Day, we asked the Facebook community of TPG Women to share their favorite memories of traveling with the women who hold “Mom” status in their hearts. Here are some of their highlights.
From small-town girl to world traveler
“My grandmother was just a small town farmer’s wife. She lived frugally and paid cash for everything. Most of her neighbors never left the town their entire lives. My grandmother and grandfather some how caught the travel bug. I remember in grade school, I had to do a report on a foreign country. My mom dropped me off at my grandparents and instead of reading about a foreign place she showed me home movies and pictures as well as her travel journals. I picked a country, and my only source was my grandmother’s journal and her stories. It was so special to hear her share her stories.
She went with me on my first international trip, to Sicily. She transformed before my eyes from a small town girl to a world traveler. She knew all the best places to get espresso and all the hidden non-touristy places to visit. I was blown away.
Years later, they came to visit me when I lived in Germany. By then they were much older and had to do bus tours instead of traveling on their own. By the time we met up they had already done a 10-day bus tour. They then traveled another two weeks with me, and it was like traveling gave them youth and made them giddy. When she passed away, I inherited her travel journals and the photos from the trips we shared together. Those memories make me laugh, make me smile, and make me cry but most of all they remind me of what a wonderful grandmother I had.” — Erica D.
Visiting the Garden of Europe in Lisse, the Netherlands
“At Keukenhof last year to see the tulips. My mother said it was the best day of her life!” — Sandra W.
Touring Europe
“We went to France and Switzerland this fall together and had a memorable trip! Photo from Zermatt.” — Lisa C.
Sports are a family affair
“My daughter’s lacrosse team played in a tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and my mom and sister came to cheer her on March 2019.” — Jennifer T.
Making memories in Grand Cayman, 2019
Sharing an appreciation for art
“My mom’s one of my favorite travel buddies; we have a ton of great memories. This is from a quick trip to Denver last fall to see a Monet exhibit.” — Katy S.
Meet me in Paris, Maman
“My father is a retired college professor, and he did a sabbatical outside Paris when I was in the fifth grade. I went to the local French school, and we had Wednesdays off. My mom and I would use those days to explore. We’d usually just take the train into Paris and go to a museum or go shopping, but sometimes we hopped [on the TGV, France’s intercity high-speed rail service] to places like Dijon. This was in the 1980s, so the TGV was still pretty new. My mom died about 10 years later from cancer, and of course, at the time I didn’t realize how important those Wednesdays would be. I am so grateful for that time we had together.” — Tina G.
Tropical quality time
“My mom and I take a week together every year! We’ve seen some pretty beautiful places, but the Virgin Islands top the list. This was last year, St. Kitts ???? #mommyandme” — Tatia R.
Home is where mom is
“Sitting on the floorboard of our station wagon, driving to the Eastern Shore beach with my two sisters and one of their friends. No seat belt. Mom and Dad up front trying to guess the name of the song and artist on the cassette of 50s songs playing while we tell them if they are right or wrong. Yeah, the late 70’s/early 80s were a different time.” — Lara H.
Seeking peace in nature
“Took my mom on an Alaskan cruise after my dad passed away last year.” — Joy J.
Hitting the road as a family
“Mom packing up the camper, her friend packing up the station wagon, and we [hopped] on the Alaska ferry for the 6.5-hour trip to Haines, Alaska. Drove more than 150 miles into the Yukon, camping along the way, broke down in a small town and camped at the gas station until someone heading north brought the part we needed. [We] eventually made it to Whitehorse, where we camped at Takhini Hot Springs where us kids ran wild. Just one of many summer trips to Canada.” — Lisa Marie T.
From mother to daughter
“San Francisco. Here is where I scattered some ashes of my Mom. Visited here with my seven-year-old daughter.” — Heather H.
Carpe diem
“Growing up my parents loved to “travel,” and tried to take us on vacation every year… which consisted of a super long car trip to national parks and places of “interest” mostly across the southern half of the U.S. Being a kid, I enjoyed some places and groaned about others. But looking back, there were some great memories made on those trips that I truly value now that my dad has passed. My dad refused to fly to his dying day, so we never flew anywhere, and I was 25 the first time I flew on a plane with my now-husband.
After my dad passed six years ago, I told my mom, “No more ‘one day we will do/go ____’! We are going to go and do all the things we had always talked about.” So we’ve started doing all those things! I took her on her first-ever flight to Hawaii, and she’s been hooked ever since. We make a point to take a girls’ trip at least once a year, and a couple of family trips each year going somewhere new. We love to continue to make more memories.” — Shondra B.
The happiest place on earth
“Last year, I told my mom I would take her on a girls’ trip anywhere in the world. I was ready to go to Paris or London, where I assumed she’d ask to go. [Turns out] she had different ideas of ‘world’.” — Gloria L.
Roman holiday
“I went to Italy with my mom and my kids in 2010.” — Barbara S.
Dreaming of travel in a time of quarantine
“My 78-year-old mom still loves to travel, and can’t wait to be able to travel again! So for Mother’s Day, I got her new carry-on luggage, new packing cubes and a bag of variety travel goodies!” — Michelle W.
Lying in the lap of luxury in Hawaii
“I took my mom on a trip to Honolulu on the one-year anniversary of my dad’s death. (He wanted to go there, and I actually used my points to book a trip for my parents to go, but he was too sick to travel there). I flew my mom from her home in Ohio to D.C. so we could fly together to HNL nonstop on United to let her experience lie flat seats. I used 190k United miles round-trip for her, and 160k Chase UR points booked through the portal for me so I could earn miles and PQDs (premier-qualifying dollars). It was a steep cost, but my mom was worth it.We stayed six nights at the Royal Hawaiian using the Citi Prestige 4th Night Free benefit, along with the hotel’s own third night free promotion to get three free nights, and used ThankYou points to cover the other three nights. (This was booked through the Citi Concierge so I could still earn SPG points). We stayed one more night, but switched to the Sheraton in order to have a cabana at their infinity pool. My mom didn’t want to do things I planned such as visit Pearl Harbor, which is what my dad really wanted to do, so we just stayed at the hotel. I wish I had known ahead of time because then I would’ve booked a room at the St Regis in Kauai instead, as that would’ve been much better for someone who didn’t want to leave the resort. However, my mom really enjoyed the trip and the lie-flat seats, so it all worked out!” — Shona G.
Love that spans generations
“I highly recommend a multigenerational trip to Panama! My daughter, my mother and I spent a long weekend in Bocas Del Toro this past September, and it was a great trip.” — Nancy B.
Featured photo by Shutterstock.
