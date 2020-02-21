Minute Suites to open four new locations at the Atlanta airport by fall 2020
The Atlanta airport is set to get four more Minute Suites in the near future, bringing the total to six by fall 2020. In addition, due to TSA expansion, the Minute Suites Concourse T location will be relocated to Concourse D in May, Minute Suites said in an email.
Specifically, a second Minute Suites will be added to Concourse B and a new location will open in Concourse D this May. Later this fall, Concourse E and F will also gain a Minute Suites.
Currently, the two ATL Minute Suites are located in concourses B and T.
Minute Suites offer a convenient and private room for weary travelers to relax, nap or work when traveling through Atlanta (ATL), Baltimore (BWI), Charlotte (CLT), Dallas (DFW) and Philadelphia (PHL). These rooms can be accessed and reserved by anyone willing to pay the $42 fee, though a Priority Pass membership that comes with many premium rewards cards, like The Platinum Card® from American Express, can get you a complimentary hour.
Featured photo by JT Genter / The Points Guy
