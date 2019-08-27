This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Amtrak just announced a new discount, and this time it’s for veterans of the US armed forces. The 10% discount is available for customers who have served in the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard and is available from now through January 2021. And if you’re active duty military, don’t worry. You’re also eligible for the discount.
Here’s what you need to know.
In order to book, you’ll need to provide proof of your active duty or veteran status. The 10% discount will automatically apply to fares when qualifying travel is selected. You can search for discounted tickets on the Amtrak website, and remember to select “Military Veteran” or “Military Active (Adult)” as your traveler type in the drop-down menu.
Note that this offer is only valid for coach and Acela business-class seats (Acela weekday service excluded), and it can’t be used on non-Acela business class, first class or sleeping accommodations. Unfortunately this discount doesn’t work on Amtrak’s “Saver” tickets, meaning veterans won’t be able to save on the train operator’s cheapest tickets. If you see a “Fare Alert” box, it means that fare won’t apply.
What’s great about this offer is that it’s valid across the entire Amtrak network including the Palmetto, Northeast Regional, Auto Train and more.
After you book, don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on all travel purchases), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). In case you didn’t know, the $450 annual fee on the Sapphire Reserve is waived for military personnel. In fact, Chase now waives all account fees (except late and non-sufficient funds fees) and the $75 authorized user fee.
