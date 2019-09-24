This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This week on the TPG Miles Away podcast, I can’t wait to introduce you to the capital city of Texas. I’ve called Austin home for more than 15 years now, and I’m excited to tell you all about the best places to score your BBQ fix, listen to live music, enjoy the great outdoors and other ways we work hard to live up to our city slogan of “Keep Austin Weird.” We’re not just a top bachelor/bachelorette party destination: We also have a thriving tech industry, film and cinema scene, burgeoning foodie culture and wonderful musical talent to offer. Despite my views on the vehicular infestation scourging our streets, this episode might provide just the nudge you need to book a weekend trip to the heart of sunny Texas. Or stay for the week — we welcome y’all for as long as you’d like to be here.
You can listen to this episode of Miles Away above, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts
