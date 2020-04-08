Miami gives back: Front-line and health care workers get free salad, coffee and discounted hotel rooms
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every corner of the globe, with many nations on complete lockdown in an effort to contain or eliminate the spread of the contagious disease. During these difficult times, a number of organizations and individuals have stepped up to support front-line and health care workers as they save lives across the country. In some cases, entire cities have joined forces toward this goal.
Florida has been one of the states hit the hardest by the coronavirus, and local hospital workers, medical professionals, firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement officers and National Guard members have been working hard around the clock to serve their communities.
In Miami, these front-line workers are enjoying free pizza, donuts and coffee as well as deeply discounted meals and wireless services from Miami hotels, restaurants and retailers. The initiative, called Miami Salutes, is helmed by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), which compiles and maintains a comprehensive list of special offers on the GMCVB’s website.
Businesses participating in Miami Salutes include national brands such as Krispy Kreme, Starbucks and Crocs as well as local names such as Bulla Gastrobar, Divino Ceviche and Pollo Tropical. A Google Sheets spreadsheet lists more than 120 hotels in the greater Miami area which are offering deeply discounted nightly rates for medical professionals who need safe places to stay. Crocs is offering a free pair of shoes for any healthcare professional who requests them.
Front-line and first responders are encouraged to bring a valid ID to any of the dozens of Miami Salutes participating locations to score everything from free glazed donuts to up to 50% off on take-out and delivery orders. Sweetgreen is delivering free salads to local hospitals for their workers.
“Our front-line and first responders are working tirelessly to help and protect all of us, and their efforts are likely to escalate in the coming days and weeks,” said GMCVB President and CEO William D. Talbert, III. “We are proud to bring together Greater Miami’s hospitality industry to support these public servants and show our appreciation in any way possible.”
