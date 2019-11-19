Megabus offering free tickets on Cyber Monday
Grab your bag and your friends and get ready for a cheap getaway because Megabus is giving away 200,000 free tickets to celebrate Cyber Monday on Dec. 2.
While Megabus isn’t right for every type of traveler, it’s perfect for those looking for a low-cost, last-minute getaway — or in this case, free. Think college students looking for a trip home for the weekend or city dwellers looking for a change of scenery.
Megabus offers an affordable option to travel through the U.S. and Canada with availability in over 100 cities and university campuses, making it a go-to option for budget travelers.
So how does this deal work? Megabus will randomly spread out 200,000 free one-way tickets on nationwide travel between Jan. 8 – Feb 29, 2020. The tickets will be released on Monday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. EST. There’s no limit to how many tickets one person can claim, so you could really load up on tickets.
As someone from the D.C. suburbs who currently lives in New York City, I take the bus quite often as it allows me to see my family on a whim without breaking the bank. Of course, I’d prefer the convenience and speed of the train or plane, but those options simply don’t offer the same price point. Just take a look at TPG’s Race to D.C. and you’ll see just how much the bus can save you. That’s more cash in your pocket to spend at the destination instead of on the road. Who would complain about that?
Featured photo by TPG.
