Mastercard is putting a new spin on its famous catchphrase, “Priceless.”
The financial services company is now taking a crack at the world of fine dining with Priceless — An International Culinary Collective. This so-called “restaurant-in-residence” program is basically a trio of pop-ups that are painstaking replicas of famous restaurants from around the world. Priceless opens Thursday, Aug. 2 in New York City, and also includes a food cart experience called Global Market by Chef JJ and Spring Terrace (a reimagining of New York City’s Spring Place private membership club).
Reservations for all of the, well, priceless culinary experiences can be booked through OpenTable. And yes, all of them come with an actual — and sometimes quite hefty — price tag.
A promising dining destination designed exclusively for Mastercard holders and globetrotting foodies, the Collective features The Rock from Zanzibar, Tanzania; Teruzushi from Kitakyushu, Japan; and Lyaness from London, United Kingdom.
These restaurants are as close as you’ll get to the originals unless you want to buy flights to Europe or Africa. In the case of Teruzushi, they haven’t just recreated the iconic sushi restaurant — they actually closed down the restaurant in Japan and shipped the entire thing to the Big Apple.
Chef Takayoshi Watanabe is even leaving Japan to create an exclusive sushi experience at Teruzushi each night, which is limited to 12 guests, twice a night. (He also has quite an impressive Instagram following.) The 16-course omakase menu costs a cool $395 per person.
We aren’t quite sure if Priceless can successfully capture the feeling of being at The Rock in Zanzibar, Tanzania. Replicating a restaurant located off the coast of Africa, surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, is not an easy feat in Manhattan, after all. Hopefully, it’s enough to make the concrete jungle feel, well, more like a tropical destination and less like concrete. A six-course tasting menu here costs $135 per person.
For serious drink lovers, there’s award-winning bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana — better known as “Mr Lyan” — who will serve expertly-crafted cocktails at Lyaness. The cover price of $50 includes two drinks from the Lyaness Drink Menu. Smaller plates are available as well, but we’d be excited to sip on the Purple Pineapple, the Lyaness Martini or even the Double Painkiller, the latter of which features two rums, coconut aquavit, banana and citrus.
In addition to the three transported restaurants, Priceless is also home to the Global Market Rooftop and Spring Terrace. At the Global Market, chef JJ Johnson will dish out small plates from gourmet food carts. For $60 per person, the reservation includes three dishes, one dessert and a drink.
And at the Spring Terrace, executive chef Fabio Bano will present his signature coastal Mediterranean fare, typically reserved for members of the private club, Spring Place, in TriBeCa.
If you need another incentive to splurge, Mastercard will donate one cent to Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) when cardholders spend $10 or more for dining out.
Featured image courtesy of Noah Fecks
