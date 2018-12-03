Mastercard Has Created a Real-Life Store, Online
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Is retail dying or is it just being reinvented? Payment processor Mastercard has launched an interesting new way to shop this holiday season.
Partnering with Next Retail Concepts, consumers will now be able to shop at select virtual stores. This isn’t your typical e-commerce experience, but it’s an actual 3D rendering of the inside of a store — mimicking the in-person shopping experience.
To launch the program, Mastercard teamed up with lifestyle publication Refinery 29 and retailer Fred Segal for a virtual recreation of Segal’s flagship Los Angeles store. You can browse the shop almost as if you were there, clicking on items for more details and then add them to your cart. Refinery 29 and Fred Segal put together an exclusive list of holiday gifts that’s only available in the special shop.
The store definitely isn’t life-changing, but it does make the shopping experience feel a bit more authentic and not like your mindlessly scrolling through hundreds of items. The curation in-store is completely different than what you’d find on a retailer’s typical online shop, although you still won’t be able to try on the items or speak with a real person.
As a promotion, Mastercard is offering a $30 statement credit after spending $200 through the special collection, which is collected at the point of purchase. According to the terms and conditions, it appears that any Mastercard will trigger the discount.
Credit cards from TPG’s list of the best Mastercards will work, including the Citi Premier Card or Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card, which should both be eligible for savings. You can check out the virtual store here.
Attendees of Refinery 29’s 29Rooms experience in Los Angeles will also get a chance to test out the virtual store. The popular experiential exhibit will be open at The Reef from Dec. 5 – 9. Those with Mastercards can receive exclusive perks at the event that includes access to presales and a chance to skip the line.
Featured image courtesy of Mastercard / Next Retail Concepts.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.