Register now to earn bonus Marriott Bonvoy points and elite night credits

Feb. 10, 2026
3 min read
jw marriott tokyo pool
One way to fast-track earning elite status in a hotel loyalty program is by taking advantage of promotions that help you earn bonus elite night credits.

Luckily for Marriott Bonvoy loyalists, the program just launched a new promotion that comes with bonus points and elite night credits, just in time for spring travel.

The Westin Bora Bora
The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa. ELLIE NAN STORCK/THE POINTS GUY

With this promotion, members can earn 2,500 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points on each eligible stay, plus one bonus elite night credit per brand stayed at between Feb. 25 and May 10. But the key here is that you have to log into your Marriott Bonvoy account, visit the promotions tab and register where it says "Earn 2,500 Bonus Points per Stay + 1 Bonus Elite Night per Brand" by April 26.

One bonus elite night per brand isn't necessarily the easiest way to stack up elite night credits, but it certainly isn't nothing. Luckily, Marriott has 37 different brands to visit, from the luxe St. Regis brand to the fun and youthful Moxy Hotels. It's worth noting that this promotion includes Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy as well.

Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve
CARLY HELFAND/THE POINTS GUY

Need a little inspiration? Why not take a look at some of the Marriotts from TPG's list of best new hotels of 2025, which ranges from the stunning Nekajui Peninsula Papagayo, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve and its stunning ocean views to Trailborn Highlands, part of Marriott's new Outdoor Collection.

Bottom line

Trailborn Highlands North Carolina
EMILIA WRONSKI/THE POINTS GUY

Register by April 26 for the chance to earn 2,500 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points per stay, and an additional elite night credit at each brand visited for stays between Feb. 25 and May 10. Even if you don't have plans to travel just yet, go register for the promotion now so you don't miss out on the chance to earn everything you can.

Featured image by TANNER SAUNDERS/THE PONITS GUY
