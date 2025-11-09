Marriott announced the termination of its agreement and partnership with Sonder, a group of apartment-style accommodations and boutique hotels, in an unexpected press release published on Nov. 9, 2025.

The press release stated that the licensing agreement between the two hotel companies "is no longer in effect due to Sonder's default." This means that Sonder properties will no longer be Marriott-affiliated, and booking Sonder properties through Marriott will not be possible, which, of course, means you won't be able to redeem Marriott Bonvoy points for Sonder hotels anymore.

Without much more information, it's hard to say at this point what the exact cause of the termination is.

Marriott's press release went on to say that the company is prioritizing supporting its guests who are currently staying at Sonder properties, as well as those who have reserved a Sonder stay through Marriott. "Marriott will be contacting guests who booked directly through Marriott channels, including marriott.com, the Marriott Bonvoy App and Marriott's worldwide reservation centers, to address their reservation and booking needs," the release stated.

For those who booked using a third-party travel agency, it's best to contact the booking organization directly.

As a refresher, Sonder includes short-term, apartment-style rentals and boutique hotels in over 35 cities at affordable price points. In 2024, Marriott announced a partnership with Sonder, and in early 2025, Sonder properties began to integrate into the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem, though we were told that Sonder's full integration would come later in 2025. When booking through the Sonder website, guests could earn Marriott Bonvoy points, elite night credits and bonus points by adding their Marriott Bonvoy number to the reservation.

In a current hospitality industry climate where most of the news we hear is about brands forging new partnerships and launching new brands, it is surprising that this one has ended so abruptly — and disappointing that there's one less way to use Bonvoy points to book affordable stays in cities around the world.

Park House Hotel Museum Quarter, Sonder Hotel (formerly by Marriott Bonvoy) KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

TPG's own Katie Genter just completed a stay at a Sonder property booked using Marriott Bonvoy points. "I checked out of a seven-night stay at the Park House Hotel Museum Quarter, Sonder Hotel by Marriott Bonvoy, in Amsterdam on Nov. 6," she shared.

"Nothing seemed amiss during my stay, so Sonder's default comes as a shock. On the positive side, the 7 elite night credits and 15,316 points I earned on this stay have already been posted to my Marriott Bonvoy account."

This anecdote bodes well for anyone currently staying in a Sonder property booked via Marriott — but as the company stated in the press release, it's best to be proactive and reach out to Marriott using this link as soon as possible to address questions and concerns about current and upcoming reservations.

We've reached out to Marriott for more information and will update this story as warranted.

