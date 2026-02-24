You might be able to get these exclusive music festival tickets for 1 Marriott Bonvoy point
Dreaming of rocking out at a music festival without breaking the bank? This week, Marriott Bonvoy members have a chance to snag tickets to two top festivals in California for just 1 Marriott point. But be prepared to act fast!
What are Marriott Bonvoy Moments?
Marriott Bonvoy Moments allows members of the loyalty program to book exclusive experiences, from comedy shows to sporting events to fine dining, using their points.
While most Moments are sold at auction — and bids can climb into the hundreds of thousands of points — Marriott is offering select event packages as what it calls "1-Point Drops." This means as soon as the experience drops on Marriott's site, a (very) limited number of Bonvoy members can book it for a single point. This year's festivals include two in the California desert, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival, plus London's All Points East and Paris' Rock en Seine.
How to get Coachella and Stagecoach 1-Point Drops
The first 1-Point Drop is for Coachella and will be available Feb. 25 to 27. The festival is a multiweekend global showcase for musicians and cultural tastemakers that is currently sold out for regular admission. This year's lineup features Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G and dozens more and runs from April 10 to 12 and 17 to 19 in Indio, California.
Marriott's Coachella package experience includes:
- Two guest passes to Coachella (either the first weekend from April 10 to 12 or the second weekend from April 17 to 19)
- Access to the main venue
- Access to the campgrounds
- Exclusive access to both VIP areas: Main Stage and Rose Garden
- Access to guest viewing areas
- Access to limited back-of-house areas
Regular passes would start at $1,199 per person if you were purchasing them and are currently sold out, making this even more of a prize for the lucky few who click the button fast enough. There will be 10 packages available for each weekend via the 1-Point Drop. If you miss out on those, there will be an additional two packages available at auction.
The next 1-Point Drop is for Stagecoach, Coachella's twangier country music cousin, and it will be live Feb. 27 to 28. This year, Stagecoach will be held from April 24 to 26, also in Indio, and includes headliners Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone.
Marriott's Stagecoach package includes:
- Two guest passes
- Corral Standing Pit access at the front of the T-Mobile Mane Stage
- Diamond Lounge access
- Entry to exclusive saloons, including the Corral, Rhinestone and Rose Garden with shaded seating
Since Corral Standing Pit passes start at $1,899 per person, this is an amazing deal — if you're one of the lucky few who click fast enough to get one. There will be 10 packages available via the 1-Point Drop. If you can't snag one of those, there will be an additional two packages auctioned off.
You can choose which two people use your package, so you can attend the festival with a guest or gift it to someone else.
Coachella 1-Point Drop packages for the first weekend drop Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. CST and Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. CST for the second weekend.
Stagecoach 1-Point Drop packages will drop Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. CST.
You can see the countdown and add it to your calendar on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments website. Later, Marriott plans to drop similar packages for London's All Points East and Paris' Rock en Seine festivals.
Bottom line
This is a rare opportunity for music lovers of all stripes to score huge savings on these popular festivals. So, be sure to sign up for a free Marriott Bonvoy account and mark your calendars for these drops — you might just get lucky.
