If you’re headed to Europe this summer, right now you can book a wide range of Marriott properties in Europe and save 30% on your stay. The flash sale is running though May 7, so you will need to book soon. The discount is for stays between June 14 and September 16, 2019.
Properties are available in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Croatia, Switzerland and more. Use promotional code ADP for standard rates and M96 for member rates. Rates listed are per room per night and based on availability at the time of reservation. Full prepayment is required at the time of booking.
If you’re looking to really maximize your savings by booking a higher-end luxury hotel, check out our reviews of some of the choice hotels that this flash sale covers:
- JW Marriott Cannes
- JW Marriott, Venice
- Le Méridien Etoile, Paris
- Threadneedles, Autograph Collection, London
Bonvoy cardholders should remember to pay for your stay using one of the Bonvoy credit cards like the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card to maximize points earned.
Ready to book your stay? Head over to the Marriott Flash Sale site to get started with your booking.
