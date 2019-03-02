Marriott’s First Triple-Branded Property Opens in Nashville
Marriott is known for providing travelers plenty of options with cobranded properties. The company currently offers almost 100 cobranded properties, and plans to add an additional 144 to that list. Now in Marriott’s latest move, it has opened its first triple-branded property in Nashville.
At the Nashville property, customers will have the option to choose from 209 AC Hotel rooms, 136 Residence Inn suites or 125 SpringHill Suites spots — all under a single roof.
Marriott says, “By combining AC Hotels, Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites, we’re delivering a hotel with enhanced guest experiences and elevated amenities across the three brands.” Guests will share six different food and beverage options, a roof-top pool as well as an indoor/outdoor pool, and more than 9,000 square feet of meeting space.
Marriott adds that, “Bringing these three differentiated brands together will help travelers find the perfect accommodation – whether they are in Nashville to explore the city’s famed honky tonks and exploding restaurant scene, complete a work assignment, attend a convention, or perhaps even accommodate a large group with different needs, such as a family reunion.”
The property is located within walking distance of the convention center (directly across the street), the Bridgestone Center, The Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Music City Center.
If you’re ready to book your stay at the new hotel you obviously have some options:
AC Hotel: King rooms for weeknight stays start at $332 per night — the prepay option can get that down to $282 — and can reach well over $400 per night on the weekends. If you want to upgrade to a suite, you’re looking at a nightly rate of $500 or more.
SpringHill Suites: If you’re looking to upgrade to a suite you can snag one of the SpringHill offerings starting at $379.
Residence Inn: If the Residence Inn is more your style and you want to save a little money you can expect King suites to start at $349 per night.
All three properties cost the same if you are looking to book your stay with points. 35,000 points will get you your choice of the three options.
Of course if you decide to pay for your stay, doing so with one of the new Marriott Bonvoy Cards would certainly be the way to go.
