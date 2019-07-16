This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Yesterday, Marriott and Emirates announced the relaunch of Your World Rewards, a program designed to give elite-like benefits to loyal members of both programs. Originally launched in 2014, the program was put on hold after Marriott purchased Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) in 2016, with new registrations no longer permitted. Now, elite members can again sign up for Your World Rewards using either Emirates’ or Marriott’s links.
Originally designed to offer reciprocal benefits for upper tier elites, the program operates similarly to Marriott’s existing RewardsPlus partnership with United.
Here’s what you need to know about this relaunch:
Marriott Bonvoy members
Gold Elite, Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite members:
- Earn 3 points per US dollar spent on all eligible Emirates flights, in addition to their regularly earned miles (an extra return of 2.4% based on TPG’s most recent valuations)
Meanwhile, Platinum, Titanium and Ambassador members will enjoy the following in-airport benefits:
- Priority check-in
- Priority boarding
Just note that in order to earn the bonus Marriott points, you must credit your Emirates-operated flights to your Skywards account. This forecloses you from earning points with another Emirates partner like Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan. Since Alaska still awards miles based on the distance flown, you’re probably best off earning Skywards miles on shorter, more expensive flights. For the longer, cheaper ones, crediting the flights to Alaska (and forgoing the bonus Marriott points) could be much more lucrative.
Emirates Skywards
Silver, Gold and Platinum members:
- Earn 1 Skywards mile per US dollar spent on all eligible stays at Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts worldwide (an extra return of 1.2% based on TPG’s most recent valuations).
- Receive additional benefits at Marriott hotels and resorts:
- 4pm checkout (when available)
- Elite check-in
- Complimentary in-room WiFi
Our Take
These types of partnerships are a somewhat recent development on the points and miles front, but they offer a nice, added incentive for travelers to do business with a preferred partner — a great way to double-dip. Interestingly (and luckily) enough, these benefits start at the Gold Elite level for Marriott members, a status given to holders of The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express and the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. If you hold one of those cards and take even the occasional Emirates flight, you’re now eligible to earn an added bonus on those flights.
While the added perks aren’t earth-shattering by any stretch, it’s nevertheless a positive change for elite members of either program. There’s definitely value to be had when flying economy — especially for those with carry-on luggage in need of overhead space — and late-check out can be a boon for those with evening flights.
If you’re a loyal Marriott member, you might as well register for the program, even if you don’t have plans to travel with Emirates in the near future. You never know when an eligible trip might pop up.
Featured photo courtesy of Marriott
