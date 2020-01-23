Major FICO changes could be bad news for your credit score
The way FICO scores are calculated is changing pretty dramatically, and it could lower your credit score.
Fair Isaac Corporation, more commonly known as FICO, announced it will score consumers more harshly based on their debt levels and loan payments starting this summer. The purpose of this change is for FICO to be able to more accurately calculate the risk of a consumer to lenders.
FICO 10 T — the new reporting version — will place a greater weight on missed payments, meaning that consumers who have fallen behind on repayments will likely see a drop in their credit score. On the plus side, consumers could see a credit score increase if a delinquency is over a year old.
The Wall Street Journal reported that “FICO updates its scoring model every few years to reflect changes in consumer borrowing behavior and performance. When it last announced such changes, in 2014, they were viewed as likely to help boost consumers’ credit scores.”
FICO will reportedly flag certain customers who sign up for personal loans. That could ding you if you transfer credit card balances and then rack up more credit card debt. They’ll also continue a recent industry trend of including information from bank account balances and utility payments.
In June 2019, Investopedia reported that U.S. consumers had over $4.1 trillion in debt. This is a record high, which may help explain why FICO made adjustments to its scoring model.
“Unlike previous FICO scores, 10 T will assess how consumers’ debt levels have changed during the past two or so years. FICO scores so far have reflected consumers’ balances during roughly the most recent month tracked. This change will place more weight on rising debt levels. Consumers who previously paid their credit-card bills in full but shift to carrying growing balances for several months will likely end up with a lower score,” reported AnnaMaria Andriotis of The Wall Street Journal.
That said, not all lenders will adopt the new scoring systems.
What does this mean for you?
If you have and continue to follow the first commandment of travel rewards cards — thou shalt pay thy balance in full — then you shouldn’t have too much to worry about.
Instead, the new version of FICO will most largely impact borrowers who have been carrying balances over the past 24 months. FICO estimates that roughly 110 million consumers will see a change to their credit score. Of those, approximately 40 million consumers seeing an upward shift over 20 points while another 40 million will see a shift downward.
Bottom line
If you’ve been a responsible borrower then this new model will likely improve your credit score. However, if you’ve been carrying a balance, it’s time to bring your bills up to date.
