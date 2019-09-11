This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Toto, we’re not in Vegas anymore.
Sin City will soon be home to a new, ultra-luxurious five-star hotel. While that isn’t normally out of the ordinary, this hotel is setting itself apart from its neighbors in two very significant ways: neither gaming nor smoking are allowed. Instead, the $850-million property, called The Majestic, will focus on health and wellness, according to Fox Business.
Instead of casinos and cigar lounges, the hotel will boast a 70,000-square foot fitness center spread across four floors and a med spa offering exercise classes, body treatments and access to nutritionists and physicians.
Developer Lorenzo Doumani told FOX Business, “There’s a lot of very healthy people in Vegas. It’s not just the casinos and the smoke and all of that.” That said, options for wellness-conscious travelers and Las Vegas residents alike are few and far between. Enter The Majestic.
As the country overall becomes more health and wellness-conscious, travelers are looking for more places to unwind and stick to their health-conscious routines. Doumami is looking to provide a “one-stop shop for people to get their health examined,” while giving them personalized plans that will help prevent health-related complications down the road.
Strategically, the developers have their eye on convention-goers from Fortune 500 companies; after all, they’re the ones with insurance plans that can cover the costs. In fact, the hotel is going to be located around the corner from the new convention center. While the center itself is still under construction, the Majestic is slated to begin its own construction this May. Reports say it will be completed in 2023.
Featured image courtesy of Majestic Las Vegas.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.