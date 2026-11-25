Few things compare to seeing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in person on a crisp November morning. Watching massive balloons float down the streets of New York City is an iconic holiday experience on many families’ travel wish lists.

Assuming you don’t live near the Big Apple, seeing the parade may require forgoing (or delaying) a traditional Thanksgiving meal at home. However, it will likely be well worth the effort once you see your child giddy with excitement as their favorite cartoon characters float by to the tune of a marching band in full regalia, while giant floats with entertainers glide by at street level.

Note, though, that more than 3.5 million people attend the parade in person each year. It’s important to strategize your visit so you are not far from the curb, struggling to catch a glimpse of the street.

There are several things you’ll want to keep in mind as you plan your day at the parade. Here are our top tips for viewing the 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2026.

Catch the balloon inflation the day before

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If you want to get an up-close view of the balloons featured in the annual parade, you won’t want to miss the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation. The inflation occurs the day before the parade, starting at 1 p.m. on the Upper West Side at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue, near the American Museum of Natural History. It runs until 6 p.m., so you have several hours to sneak a peek at what’s to come during the parade. (Tip: The line opens at noon.)

There are 32 balloons that will transform from flat to fully inflated during the course of the afternoon. There are some fun new floats to keep an eye out for this year. To name a few, Bob the Minion riding a giant banana, Sorcerer Mickey, the Geico gecko and Earl the Squirrel, a balloon based on a real-life squirrel who made his home in Universal Orlando's Christmas tree several years ago and has now become the park's official holiday mascot.

Inflating a giant balloon the height of a four-story building takes time. Long lines form as the balloons become fully inflated in the early evening, so you may want to test your luck by arriving closer to 3 p.m., when most of the balloons start taking shape.

To get to the event location via public transportation, allow extra time; the subway station at 72nd Street tends to get very crowded as the afternoon wears on. You can also hail a cab or use a ride-hailing service, though you’ll want to be dropped off a block or two north of the gated-off section to avoid delays. Once you're in the line, you'll progress north and can exit west along any block from West 82nd to West 86th streets.

TPG tip: The closest subway station to the entrance point is the B and C stop at 72nd Street and Central Park West. Consider taking the 1, 2 or 3 train to Broadway and 72nd Street instead. It’s a few blocks west but an easy walk — just follow the crowds.

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Related: These are the best New York City hotels for families to check out

Line up very early on the parade route

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Some parade-goers arrive as early as 4 a.m. to snag a coveted front-row spot along the route.

Plan accordingly if you have a particular location in mind. For example, prime seats at covered bus stops start filling up around 4 a.m., while you might be able to get front-row curb seating closer to 6 a.m.

Should you have deeper pockets and want to avoid being outside in the elements, you can pay for a parade brunch with a view along the parade route. Just be sure to make these reservations well in advance, as they tend to fill up quickly. Or, of course, you could book a room with a view directly on the parade route.

For those arriving later in the morning, you can stand in the closed-off side streets leading to the parade. You might be 10-15 people back, but you can still see most of the action.

Bring something to keep you occupied — and warm

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The parade starts at 8:30 a.m. at Central Park West on 77th Street. Since the route is 2.5 miles long, it can take close to an hour for the lead marchers to reach Macy's. This means you’ll have some idle time before you can start watching the spectacle.

Because you could find yourself waiting several hours for the parade to show up, you’ll want to bring some stuff to stay occupied, like snacks, drinks and games. A backup charger is also a good idea.

You can bring camping chairs, buckets or anything else you may want to sit on to the parade, though these items are not very helpful for the parade itself, since most people stand. Still, at the very least, you’ll probably want to have some hotel towels or blankets to sit on instead of the hard, cold, gum-covered New York City sidewalks.

Don’t forget proper attire, including jackets, hats, gloves and umbrellas if rain is in the forecast, since the weather can turn quickly in late fall.

Live in the moment

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Like at home, excitement builds as the parade start time nears, and before long, cheers erupt as the parade comes into view. However, what you may not realize from watching at home is how interactive the experience can be. You may get high-fives from clowns and even confetti in your hair.

Not everything you see on TV happens along the parade route, either. Some performances, including those by the Radio City Rockettes and various singing and dance groups, only occur in front of Macy’s Herald Square (where the cameras are). As a result, you’ll want to manage your expectations. Don’t worry about what you’re missing. Instead, focus on all that’s taking place in front of you: the floats, balloons and festivities.

Related: 10 tips for flying during the holidays

Book a hotel near the parade route

The parade covers so much of the city that there isn’t one best hotel for attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. While some hotels are physically on the parade route, it’s not as simple as booking a room at one of these properties and watching the festivities from your window.

Sure, some windows at the route-adjacent hotels offer good views — but hotels are savvy, so those rooms are often sold as part of pricier parade packages. As such, you’ll have to pay more and often meet minimum stay requirements to see the parade from your actual hotel room.

If you don’t want to splurge to see all the action from your room, ask if your hotel has a special viewing area for guests. Often, hotels on the parade route have some space outside where patrons can watch the parade as it passes.

A few properties on the parade route include:

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. NICK ELLIS/THE POINTS GUY

Should you have trouble securing a room at a property on the parade route or wish to save a little money, consider staying a block or more off the route at properties like The St. Regis New York and Park Hyatt New York. Both are a very short walk to and from the parade.

Park Hyatt New York pool. SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Some more points-friendly hotels that are within walking distance of the parade route include:

Related: 10 festive hotels for people who really love the holidays

Bottom line

Santa Claus attends the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. NOAM GALAI/GETTY IMAGES

Since New York City is an incredible place to be for the holidays, there are all kinds of other ways to celebrate the season after kicking it off with the parade. Be sure to see Santa in person at Santaland on the eighth floor of Macy’s on 34th Street (reservations are required). The Big Apple Circus, under the big top in Lincoln Center, is a sure-fire family pleaser. Also, peruse some of the festive holiday markets throughout the city when you’re not busy ice skating at Rockefeller Center or catching a performance of a Christmas classic like “The Nutcracker” or “A Christmas Carol.”