This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Lufthansa will add Ottawa to its route map next year, taking over the seasonal run from Frankfurt from partner Air Canada.
The Star Alliance carrier will offer five-times weekly service between Frankfurt (FRA) and Ottawa (YOW) beginning May 16, it announced on Tuesday. Lufthansa will operate an Airbus A340-300 with 279 seats on the route through Oct. 24, 2020.
Ottawa will be Lufthansa‘s fifth city in Canada after Calgary (YYC), Montreal (YUL), Toronto (YYZ), and Vancouver (YVR).
Related: Lufthansa Airbus A340 Economy Review, Los Angeles to Munich
Air Canada has flown between Frankfurt and Ottawa during the summer season since 2008, according to Diio by Cirium schedule data. It currently operates a Boeing 767-300ER on the route.
While dropping the Frankfurt run from Canada’s capital, Air Canada will shift its year-round flight to London Heathrow (LHR) from Ottawa to a Boeing 787-8 with 255 seats on Mar. 29, the Montreal-based carrier said in a statement. The airline operates a 767-300ER with 211 seats on the route today, Diio data shows.
Air Canada and Lufthansa have an immunized joint venture between Canada and Europe that allows them to coordinate everything from schedules to fares and marketing as if they were a single carrier. The pact, which also covers flights between the U.S. and Europe, includes Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Swiss and United Airlines.
Featured image by Wikimedia Commons.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.