Toto, we’re not in Disney World anymore.
This summer, the global entertainment company Lionsgate will open the first “adult-oriented” Asian theme park, Forbes reported. Located about an hour from Hong Kong it will offer 25 different attractions based on Hollywood blockbusters, such as “The Hunger Games,” “Divergent” and “Now You See Me.” Because what better way to live out your fantasy of wanting to be in a movie than going to an amusement park about fictional dystopian societies?
You’ll find the park itself in Hengqin, Zhuhai, and it’s actually part of a project called Novotown that is focusing on tourism and entertainment development. It will differ slightly from traditional amusement parks because the focus won’t be on adrenaline-pumping roller coasters as much as it will be on virtual reality experiences. According to Variety, the park will open on July 31.
The “Hunger Games” attraction will have its own Capital Club and Peeta’s Bakery — never mind the fact you’ll be able to go on a shopping spree at Capital Couture. Yes, all of the outfits will be as outrageous as what you see in the movies . . . That is, if Cinna has anything to say about it. There will be state-of-the-art simulators, too, including one where you flee the city and its “peacekeepers” on an ATV. Oh, and beware of the splashes of black tar and genetically-engineered wasps. Like we said: Adults only.
Can’t get enough of dystopian futures? You’re in luck! “Divergent” — the hit 2014 movie starring Shailene Woodley — will have its own interactive attraction, with plenty of physical challenges. Weird flex, but OK.
If you’re more of a werewolf and vampire fan, hop on over to the “Twilight” attraction. Here, you’ll be able to run with the wolves (and Jacob, of course) through the woods. No word on if Edward Cullen will be there to save you, though.
Dave Park, a creative director at Thinkwell Group who helped to design the park, told Forbes, “We get to immerse people in these incredibly lush and visual worlds and combine motion simulation and physical effects that surround you and map you into this digital world and an extension of the physical world you are interacting with on the ride.”
Details are still scarce, but be sure to purchase your tickets with a credit card that earns you bonus points on entertainment spending.
Just leave your children at home, and hope that the odds are ever in your favor.
