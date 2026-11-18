We’ve just witnessed one of the most significant air travel disruptions in recent memory.

The recent Federal Aviation Administration outage led to more than 18,000 flight cancellations over three days and left millions of passengers scrambling to deal with the fallout.

And that's just the latest air travel meltdown to hit the U.S.

In recent years, we’ve seen major travel woes triggered by bad weather, government shutdowns and tech glitches.

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Our TPG reporters have covered all of these issues, and occasionally even gotten stranded at airports themselves.

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In the wake of this latest major disruption, we’ve put our heads together to share some of our best tips for dealing with airport chaos.

Act fast when trouble pops up

When I fly, I am constantly checking my airline’s app for any sign of trouble. I monitor my incoming flight, and often spot delays or cancellations as soon as they pop up.

This allows me to immediately rebook myself on another flight.

Here are a few rules I swear by:

Download your airline's app before your trip.

Familiarize yourself with the app.

Opt in to all the text messages, push notifications and alerts so you can move quickly to get a seat on another flight when trouble arises.

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Consider a backup flight — but be careful

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When flight woes are brewing, it can sometimes make sense to book yourself a backup flight with miles, says Becky Blaine, TPG’s managing editor of newsletters.

“Don’t wait for the airline to rebook you,” she says.

Just remember to cancel it if you end up not needing it.

Most U.S. carriers will return your miles if you decide to cancel — just be sure you avoid booking basic economy on these three airlines.

Also, be careful about booking a backup ticket on your original airline. Some carriers will cancel one of your reservations if the system detects possible duplicate bookings.

Be decisive, even if it stings

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Whatever direction you take, be decisive, TPG’s senior director of content Summer Hull suggests.

“Either be proactive, or be willing to accept that you might be stuck for a while,” she says.

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If you’re going to book a backup flight with points, lock it in. If the airline offers you a flight option you like, take it.

During travel chaos, seats will disappear rapidly as other flyers pivot. And the longer you wait, the fewer options you’ll have.

“That will sometimes mean you might have wasted some money or points being proactive,” Hull adds. “But if you wait until you know for sure ... your options will decrease.”

Know when it's time to get a hotel

Sometimes, it also pays to know when to call it quits and get a room for the night.

If the flight board is a mess, planes aren't taking off, and your chances of getting out are slim, throwing in the towel and getting a hotel room can be the smarter move.

This is another case where being decisive matters.

A room at the Moxy Times Square in New York. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

“Book your hotel as soon as possible if you think you’ll get stuck overnight,” TPG’s Eric Rosen says.

When there’s mass flight trouble, empty rooms near the airport can disappear fast.

Not getting through to the airline? Try social media

These days, your airline’s app is often your best bet for rebooking yourself.

But if that’s not cutting it, you could be looking at a long customer service line or an even longer wait by phone.

TPG lead writer Katie Genter recommends a different option: Try contacting the airline via social media.

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) during a recent storm. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Some carriers will assist customers with reservations via direct messages.

Just be sure to have your confirmation number handy, because that’s the first thing the airline agent will ask for.

Try the airline lounge

Most airline lounges have customer assistance desks, too.

If you have access to your airline's lounge, the wait may be far shorter there than down on the airport concourse.

Delta Sky Club in Philadelphia. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Keep in mind, representatives in credit card-affiliated lounges are typically not able to help you with your reservation, since they don’t actually work for the airline.

Do your homework

When dealing with airline customer service, you can help your cause by doing your own homework, says Ben Mutzabaugh, managing editor of aviation.

He recommends looking up available flights and presenting the agent with options.

When on the phone with an airline agent, a flyer who has done their homework is able to come up with quicker solutions by saying things like: “What about the 7:30 flight instead of the 5:30?" or "I can fly into Newark instead of JFK" or, "I see this other airline has a flight to my city that’s not canceled. Any chance I can get on that?"

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) from the JFK Airport Marriott Hotel. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Kind persistence matters

If all else fails, go back to the basics, recommends Carly Helfand, TPG director of content.

Her strategy if she’s not getting the answer she needs: "Be very nice, ask for exactly what you want, and hang up and call again. Eventually, you’ll find an agent who will give it to you."

Keep hitting 'refresh'

Be just as persistent when searching for a replacement flight.

Often, the airline will offer you rebooking options when your flight is delayed or canceled. Sometimes, the ideal flight isn’t available, but that doesn’t mean it’s a lost cause.

“Keep checking,” TPG’s Clint Henderson says. “Often during irregular options, seats open up as people abandon flights.”

What's your strategy?

What is your top strategy for navigating flight trouble? Let us know in the comments below!

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