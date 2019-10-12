Airlines issue waivers for LAX as fires continue to burn
If you’re flying into or out of LAX over the next couple of days it’s worth keeping an eye on the current brush fire burning in Saddleridge, north of Los Angeles, as airlines have begun issuing flight waivers.
The fire, which started on Thursday, has burned more than 7,500 acres to the west of San Fernando. More than 1,000 firefighters are working around the clock to battle the blaze, which is currently only 19% contained. Mandatory evacuations have been issued for more than 23,000 homes in the area.
While there are no current impacts to travel according to the LAX airport’s Twitter account, that could change at any time.
As a precaution, American, Delta and United have all issued waivers for flight changes. If you are scheduled to fly on Saturday or Sunday you can make changes to your flight if you are worried about the impact of the fire.
American Airlines Waiver Information
- For flights booked on October 11 or 12, 2019
- Rescheduled travel must take place by October 15, 2019
Delta Waiver Information
- For flights booked on October 11 – 13, 2019
- Rescheduled travel must take place by October 16, 2019
United Waiver Information
- For flights booked on October 12 or 13, 2019
- Rescheduled travel must take play by October 16, 2019
Bottom Line
If you are scheduled to fly into or out of LAX over the next few days, it will be a good idea to keep an eye on the current situation with the Saddleridge fire. You can get updates on the fire from the LAFD website.
Featured Photo by Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
