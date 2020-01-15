LATAM introduces Premium Economy on Latin America flights
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Latin American carrier LATAM announced Wednesday that it would introduce a premium economy service on its flights operated on its Airbus A320 family of aircraft.
The premium economy seats will be located in the first three rows of the plane, and those rows will have blocked middle seats, similar to how some European airlines market business class on short-haul routes there.
“Our goal is to continue being the first choice for customers in Latin America, and today we are launching Premium Economy, one of the most radical changes in terms of travel experience in LATAM’s history,” Paulo Miranda, LATAM Airlines Group’s chief customer officer said in a statement. “As part of our commitment to offering more options, flexibility and personalization to serve all journey types, the introduction of Premium Economy will provide the possibility to choose a superior service on all our flights.”
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
The new class of service begins today on the following routes:
From Santiago (Chile) to:
- São Paulo (GRU)
- Lima (LIM)
- Buenos Aires (EZE)
From Lima (Peru) to:
- São Paulo (GRU)
- Santiago (SCL)
Related: The best credit cards for airline lounge access
From São Paulo (Brazil) to:
- Lima (LIM)
- Buenos Aires (EZE)
- Santiago (SCL)
Customers with premium economy tickets will be offered priority check-in at the airport, extra baggage allowance, priority boarding and priority baggage claim on landing. They will also get access to lounges in select markets, including Santiago, São Paulo, Bogotá and Buenos Aires.
Onboard, premium economy passengers will get complimentary snacks and drinks.
LATAM said by March of this year, the new premium economy cabin will be available on all flights served by the more than 240 A320-family aircraft it operates. Those will include flights throughout Latin America and select flights beyond the region to destinations like Miami.
Featured image courtesy of LATAM.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.