This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A major European airline is cutting back on flights and replacing that capacity with high-speed trains instead.
From 29 March 2020, Dutch flag carrier KLM will replace one of its five daily flights from Amsterdam to Brussels with trains operated by the French-Belgian high-speed rail company Thalys. The flight between the two cities is so short that passengers spend only a brief 20 minutes in the sky, compared to the two-hour train journey.
The carrier says the benefits from the change are twofold. First, using more environmentally friendly forms of transport would support KLM’s drive for sustainability. Secondly, Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport (AMS) suffers from tight restrictions on the number of departures and arrivals that are permitted on any given day. Reductions in short-haul flights would release slots that can be used for long-haul flights instead.
The airline would buy capacity on the trains, which it would then sell. The TGV Thalys high-speed trains, which connect Paris with Amsterdam in a little over three hours, also pull into the station connected to Schiphol, enabling seamless connections to KLMN flights.
According to a Railway Gazette, KLM is in favor of using rail instead of flying on short-haul routes as long as trains “fully match the speed, reliability and comfort that air travel offers”. When compared like-for-like, a two-hour train journey seems longer than a 20-minute flight. But, when you include travel time to and from the arrival and departure airports plus the waiting time in the airport before the flight, flying then becomes a longer journey than the two-hour train ride that runs directly between the two city centers.
If you’re curious about how taking a plane versus a train over a short distance between major European cities would look and feel, TPG UK recently tested it out by racing from Buckingham Palace to the Eiffel Tower in a bid to test whether plane or train would be the quickest mode of transport for the journey between London and Paris.
Feature image by Daniel Ross/TPG
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.