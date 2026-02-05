It's the time of year when families are planning spring break and summer travel, and if you've been considering taking your family to an all-inclusive resort, this might be the year to do it — especially for Hilton loyalists.

When you stay at a family-friendly all-inclusive resort, everything from your accommodations to dining, activities and entertainment is all included in one simple, up-front price. This year, Hilton is giving families one more very enticing reason to choose an all-inclusive resort: Kids and teens can stay and eat for free.

Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe all-inclusive resort in Tulum, Mexico. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

You must book by March 31 to take advantage of Hilton's "Kids & Teens Stay Free" offer, and the deal is good for stays of three nights or longer between April 16 and Oct. 31. Up to two children or teens (ages 17 and under) per room can stay and dine for free at participating Hilton all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort. MADISON BLANCAFLOR/THE POINTS GUY

Participating resorts include:

Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton: The new Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort is tucked away on the shores of the secluded Playa Esmeralda, offering families a warm, relaxing getaway. The resort has a sprawling pool complex with waterslides and a kids pool, separate clubs for kids and teens, and activities that range from video game tournaments to treasure hunts on the beach.

Unlike a standard hotel booking, where the price doesn't change based on how many guests stay in your room, the nightly rate of an all-inclusive increases with the number of guests. This deal can potentially save you hundreds of dollars on your vacation.

For example, a three-night stay for a family of four in a premium ocean-view room at the Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe All-Inclusive Resort in May costs $468 per night with the Kids & Teens Stay Free rate. Without the discount, you'd pay $720 per night for the same room (or $676 per night for Hilton Honors members).

Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

If the winter weather has you dreaming of a tropical vacation, you can make your dream a reality with Hilton's Kids & Teens Stay Free offer. Remember, you must book by March 31 to receive this discount, so don't delay. Your future relaxed and sun-soaked family will thank you.

