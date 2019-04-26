Find ‘Just for You’ Targeted Chase Business Credit Card Offers
If you’re lucky enough to be targeted for credit card offers under the “Just for you/selected for you” section of the Chase website, you may be able to sign up for personal credit cards even if you don’t meet all of Chase’s normal application restrictions. And now, as Doctor of Credit reports, it looks like that ability has extended to Chase business credit cards.
According to various data points, some Chase customers are seeing business credit card offers, denoted with a black star, when they check for “Just for you” offers. Notably, these business credit card offers appear to be showing up only when users are logged in to their personal Chase accounts (not personal/business combined accounts). Over on Reddit, a user reported being approved for the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card thanks to this black-starred offer despite being outside of Chase’s usual application guidelines.
It looks like you’ll receive the standard sign-up bonus for a given credit card if you’re targeted for a “Just for you” business card offer. So while some Chase customers could be targeted for the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card with a 60,000-point sign-up bonus (with a spending requirement of $4,000 in the first 3 months), don’t expect any special offers for Chase business credit cards if you’re targeted.
One final caveat to keep in mind: After you apply for one “Just for you” Chase business credit card offer, the others will disappear. So make sure you apply for the one you want the most. If you’re not sure which business credit card makes the most sense for you, check out our guide to the best options guide to the best options.
To see if you’re targeted, navigate to “Just for you” under “Explore products” in the left-hand menu bar when you’re logged in to your Chase personal account.
