Join To Her Credit for a unique budgeting event in Austin
For many of us, budgeting isn’t exactly a strong suit. Maybe you’ve tried different methods, like writing down your monthly spending or attempting to get coordinated in a spreadsheet, but nothing seems to stick. It happens. And for many more of us, we don’t even know where to begin. In response, our sister site, CreditCards.com, has created a series entitled, “To Her Credit.” The goal of this series is to help women on their path to financial independence, whatever that may mean for the individual.
As To Her Credit continues to provide information on specific financial topics that tend to adversely affect women, they are diving headfirst into the community. On Jan. 28, 2020, To Her Credit will host their first live event in Austin, Texas.
Join them this month for a budgeting workshop entitled “Budgeting for you, not a stereotype.” The event will feature expert advice from local licensed financial advisors on any and all things budgeting. Plus, you can sign up for a free, one-on-one consultation with one of the speakers in attendance.
The event will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brentwood Social House.
Whether this is your first time attempting a budget (and all that goes with it) or your 100th time, we invite you to participate in this workshop hosted by To Her Credit.
Here’s what to expect at the first To Her Credit Austin event:
Event presentations
The first part of the event will consist of presentations by local budget specialists and financial advisors. While the advice offered will be general and applicable to everyone, each advisor will present on a topic in which they are well-versed while addressing specific budgeting tactics and techniques.
To Her Credit will also touch on the importance of creating a workable budget that takes your personal needs into consideration, and why not all conventional financial advice could be right for you. You’ll also be able to ask questions and participate in some hands-on activities to help you apply the lessons to your own life.
One-on-one with a financial advisor
During the second part of the event, attendees will have the chance to meet one-on-one with one of the speakers for a free, 15- to 20-minute budgeting consultation.
In these sessions, you’ll have the chance to receive personal, actionable advice that applies to your specific financial situation. And you’ll be able to ask any burning financial questions that you might have been too apprehensive to voice in a larger setting.
To sign up for your slot before the event, click here. There are a limited number of seats available, so signing up before the event is strongly encouraged.
Join us to take the next step in financial literacy
To Her Credit is designed for women, addressing topics that particularly affect them. However, everyone is welcome to attend this budgeting workshop. Attendees will be given the opportunity to voice any topics they feel should be covered in the financial advice series and tell their stories. The heart of this event is education and discussion, and we hope you’ll join them.
Stay tuned as this story is updated with more information about the presenters. Visit the Facebook event page in the meantime to RSVP and don’t forget to sign up for a consultation slot. We hope you can make it on Tuesday, Jan. 28 to Brentwood Social House!
Featured photo by Getty Images
