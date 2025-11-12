Winter may just be getting started, but JetBlue already has spring break on the mind.

The airline will launch service to Florida's Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) from both New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in March.

JetBlue also plans to start flying between Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) in western New York and Orlando International Airport (MCO) on March 26 with five weekly flights.

VPS sits square in the middle of Florida's Emerald Coast, a part of the Florida Panhandle stretching from Panama City to Pensacola that's known for its white sand beaches, clear blue-green water, water sports, golf and other attractions, making it an ideal destination for both adult groups and families.

JetBlue's VPS service, which starts March 5, will operate seasonally with one round-trip flight on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Rochester flights will operate on the same days, starting March 26, but will fly year-round.

The flights represent classic examples of JetBlue's recent strategy shift to focus on strong East Coast routes with reliable leisure demand. Naturally, this has meant a heavy focus on flying between the Northeast and Florida — JetBlue says it has added 30 flights to Florida this year, including its first service to Vero Beach and a return of service to Daytona Beach, both beginning next month.

"Florida continues to be a place where JetBlue's combination of great service and value resonates strongly with travelers," Dave Jehn, JetBlue's vice president of network planning and airline partnerships, said in a statement about the VPS flights. "By adding Destin–Fort Walton Beach to our map, we're bringing more choices to customers in Boston and New York while opening the door for Emerald Coast residents to connect easily to the Northeast and beyond."

The Orlando flight is also JetBlue's first flight from Rochester to Florida. The airline offers several flights a day from ROC to JFK as well.

