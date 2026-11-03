Earlier this year, JetBlue raised its checked bag fees and kicked off a wave of fee hikes across the industry. United followed. Then Delta, American and Southwest.

Seven months later, JetBlue is leading the fee-hiking charge again.

The carrier on Tuesday raised its bag fees for the second time in 2026.

Going forward, customers will pay at least $50 per bag. That’s a 28% jump from the lowest fee the airline previously charged its customers.

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Passengers who don’t pre-pay for their bag will pay $60 for their first piece of checked luggage.

And because JetBlue uses a dynamic baggage-pricing system, flyers will pay even more for their checked baggage on peak travel days.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

In a statement about the airline's second bag-fee hike this year, the carrier pointed to rising fuel and operating costs.

“This helps us keep our base fares competitive while giving customers the choice to pay for a checked bag only if they need one,” a spokesperson said.

JetBlue’s checked bag fees

Here’s how JetBlue’s bag fees will shake out, going forward.

Blue, Blue Basic, Blue Extra and EvenMore bookings within the U.S., Latin America, Caribbean and Canada

Bag Off-peak fee Difference Peak fee Difference 1st checked bag $50 ($60 if you don’t pre-pay) Up from $39 (or $49) previously $55 (or $70 if you don’t prepay) Up from $49 (or $59) previously 2nd checked bag $70 (or $75) Up from $59 (or $69) previously $75 (or $85) Up from $69 (or $79) previously

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These fees will apply to flights booked starting Nov. 3.

So if you had already purchased a JetBlue flight prior to Nov. 3 — including trips for the holidays — the previous fees would apply to your trip.

As noted above, JetBlue also raised the fees customers will pay for their second checked bag, too.

When do peak travel day fees apply?

Here are the days where JetBlue's "peak" baggage fees will apply, through October 2027.

JETBLUE

Free baggage benefits unchanged

JetBlue does continue to offer free baggage perks as a benefit of certain cobranded credit cards. Plus, its Mosaic elite status members each get at least one free bag.

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Customers flying in JetBlue’s premium Mint cabin are still entitled to their first bag free. The same goes for flyers who book the carrier’s new domestic first-class (BlueFirst) seats, which are set to debut on some flights next month.

BLOOMBERG/GETTY IMAGES

All eyes on the rest of the airline industry

As JetBlue raises its baggage fees, the biggest question for consumers is how the rest of the airline industry respond.

If history is any indication, we’re about to see another wave of fee hikes across the industry.

After JetBlue raised its bag fees in late March, it took only weeks for nearly every major U.S. carrier to follow with their own fee hikes.

DAVID SLOTNICK/THE POINTS GUY

This would be the latest case of sticker shock for travelers, who are simultaneously battling surging fares.

Even budget airline Frontier last week reported customers had paid 71% more in fares over the prior quarter.

All of this comes as airlines have had to contend with sky-high jet fuel costs in 2026 — which they’ve aggressively passed onto customers.

But while jet fuel costs may eventually fall, it’s unlikely flyers will see any future relief when it comes to baggage fees — typically, once those go up, they don’t come back down.

What about carrying on?

While JetBlue has raised its baggage fees, it is worth noting that passengers do have freedom to bring a full-size carry-on bag on JetBlue flights, regardless of the fare type. The airline no longer bars its Blue Basic (basic economy) passengers from using the overhead bins.

Of course, the belongings packed in any carry-on bag must meet the Transportation Security Administration's 3-1-1 liquids policy.

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