JetBlue has moved to Houston Bush Intercontinental from Houston Hobby
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s official.
JetBlue has closed up shop at Houston’s Hobby Airport (HOU) and has moved about 30 miles north to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The change took effect with Sunday’s schedule.
Those who live or travel to the Houston area are about to either cheer or groan as JetBlue has officially announced that they are closing up shop at Houston’s Hobby Airport (HOU) and moving about 30 miles north to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). This change is effective on Oct. 27 as the final flights JetBlue from Hobby will take place on Oct. 26.
A 30-mile move may sound like much ado about nothing, but in Houston, miles spent in traffic can be counted in dog years as it can easily take well over an hour to go those 30 miles certain times of the day.
Related: Best Airline Credit Cards
JetBlue’s new operations launched out of Terminal A in Bush Intercontinental, the same terminal where you will find an assortment of carriers such as Frontier, Delta, American, Alaska and Spirit. This also positions JetBlue at an airport with lounge options, such as the Amex Centurion Lounge (though in a different terminal).
Currently, JetBlue only operates flights from Houston to two destinations, and no additional route announcements to/from Houston accompanied the shift from Hobby to Bush Intercontinental.
As of Oct. 28, the new Houston new flight schedules will be:
- IAH – JFK Flight #1382 11:13am – 3:35pm
- JFK – IAH Flight #1381 1:06pm – 4:16pm
- IAH – BOS Flight #1932 5:01pm – 9:38pm
- BOS – IAH Flight #1931 7am – 10:28am
Passengers who had been booked on JetBlue flights to/from Hobby Airport after this transition were automatically rebooked on the new Bush Intercontinental flights. JetBlue offered refunds to passengers who wished to instead cancel their flights as a result of the airport change.
As someone who lives in the suburbs north of Houston, many in the Houston area do not consider two Houston airports to both be viable regular travel options and will choose the one closest to their home whenever possible. This move to the north will undoubtedly introduce additional Houston travelers to the JetBlue brand — and virtually guarantees my family will take advantage of their free inflight TV, Wi-Fi, snacks and industry-leading legroom in economy much more frequently.
Related: Things to Know When Flying JetBlue With a Family
Featured image by Alberto Riva / The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.