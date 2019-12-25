JetBlue gifts Mosaic status to some loyal customers for the holidays
We’ve all been there.
You’re just a few points, miles or dollars away from the next status tier, with no hope of bridging the gap before the new year.
But, for some lucky JetBlue loyalists, the airline decided to give them the gift of Mosaic for 2020.
TPG reader Maxwell L. tipped us off earlier this week that he got an email from the airline informing him that although he was just a hundred points shy of reaching the Mosaic threshold himself, the airline wanted to reward his loyalty and extended his status through the new year.
The airline confirmed it was not a fluke, or worse yet, an email sent in error.
In a statement to TPG, JetBlue said, “We were feeling the holiday spirit and wanted to fly it forward. We saw that a small group of our most loyal TrueBlue members were a mere few points away from reaching Mosaic status again for 2020. As a small holiday treat, we surprised them by extending their Mosaic status into the new year.”
The fine print of the email explained that the recipients won’t get the 15,000 bonus points that Mosaic TrueBlue members usually get when they get the status themselves, but another year of the benefits being a Mosaic member brings ain’t too shabby.
Those who achieve Mosaic status get free checked bags, expedited security, priority boarding, free alcoholic beverages onboard, waived ticket change and cancellation fees, discounts on seats with extra leg room and a dedicated customer service phone line.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
