Increased JetBlue card offers: Earn up to 60,000 bonus points
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with the new card offers. It was originally published on May 8, 2019.
If you have the good fortune of living in or frequently traveling to a JetBlue hub, such as Boston, New York (JFK) or Fort Lauderdale, here are a couple of limited-time offers you might be interested in:
- The JetBlue Plus Card: Earn 60,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and paying the annual fee
- JetBlue Business Card: Earn 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and earn 10,000 points when a purchase is made on an employee card within 90 days of account opening
JetBlue doesn’t have an award chart; instead the points price of a ticket is tied to the cash price. According to TPG’s latest valuations, JetBlue points are worth 1.3 cents each. However, if you redeem JetBlue points for Mint class you’ll typically get a value closer to one cent per point. So as long as you’re not redeeming points for Mint seats, these bonuses are worth $780 in JetBlue flights.
The JetBlue Plus Card
Sign-up bonus: 60,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and paying the annual fee
Annual fee: $99
Earning Rates: 6x on JetBlue purchases (7.8% return); 2x at restaurants and grocery stores (2.6%); 1x on all other purchases (1.3%)
Notable benefits: First checked bag free for you and up to three companions on the same reservation when you book JetBlue-operated flights with your card; 50% savings on eligible inflight purchases on JetBlue-operated flights; 5,000 points every account anniversary (worth about $65); TrueBlue Mosaic benefits for one year after spending $50,000 or more on purchases in a calendar year with your card; No foreign transaction fees; Annual $100 statement credit after purchasing a JetBlue Vacations package of $100 or more; Unlimited 10% points rebate on JetBlue award redemptions
JetBlue Business Card
Sign-up bonus: 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and an additional 10,000 points when a purchase is made on an employee card within 90 days of account opening
Annual fee: $99
Earning Rates: 6x on JetBlue purchases (7.8% return); 2x at restaurants and office supply stores (2.6%); 1x on all other purchases (1.3%)
Notable benefits: First checked bag free for you and up to three companions on the same reservation when you book JetBlue-operated flights with your card; 50% savings on eligible inflight purchases on JetBlue-operated flights; 5,000 points every account anniversary (worth about $65); TrueBlue Mosaic benefits for one year after spending $50,000 or more on purchases in a calendar year with your card; No foreign transaction fees; Annual $100 statement credit after purchasing a JetBlue Vacations package of $100 or more; Unlimited 10% points rebate on JetBlue award redemptions
Bottom line
These increased offers, which will only be around for a limited time, are mainly useful if you fly JetBlue and can get value from the card. For example, TPG editor Nick Ewen gets about $252 worth of value per year from his JetBlue Plus Card for just a $99 annual fee. So, do the math and see if one of the JetBlue cards might also be a good fit for you.
For more information on the JetBlue TrueBlue program and how to redeem your JetBlue points, see the following posts on how to earn JetBlue points, how to redeem one million JetBlue points and the value of JetBlue elite status in 2020. Also, be sure to compare these offers with the other top airline credit cards and the best business credit cards.
Featured photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images
