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JetBlue changes its boarding order with new groups

April 22, 2026
2 min read
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JetBlue changes its boarding order with new groups
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JetBlue is making some tweaks to the boarding order for its flights.

Starting April 29, the airline will switch to numbered boarding groups, instead of the existing system, which uses names and letters to designate groups.

While Mosaic and Mint travelers will still enjoy priority boarding, JetBlue is elevating "EvenMore" passengers — those with extra-legroom seats — into Group 2, which includes Mosaic 1 and 2 members.

Additionally, the airline is adding a new boarding group for members with the premium JetBlue Premier Card or the JetBlue Business Card, along with passengers who pay for "Blue Extra" fares, or pick Early Boarding as a TrueBlue perk (although that excludes passengers flying with a Blue Basic ticket.

The information for the JetBlue Premier and JetBlue Business has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Related: JetBlue Premier Card adds new perks, including elite status boost and spending-based companion pass

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According to JetBlue's website, the new boarding order will be as follows:

  • Preboarding for customers with disabilities
  • Group 1: Mosaic 3 and 4 members, Mint customers
  • Group 2: Mosaic 1 and 2 members, EvenMore® customers
  • Group 3: JetBlue Premier Card cardmembers, JetBlue Business Card cardmembers, Blue Extra fares, Early Boarding Perks You Pick® (excluding Blue Basic fares)
  • Courtesy Boarding: Active military, Customers traveling with car seats or strollers
  • Group 4: JetBlue Vacations customers and general boarding based on seat location
  • Groups 5 to 8: General boarding based on seat location

For comparison, here's the existing boarding order:

  • Preboarding for customers with disabilities
  • Mosaic 3 and 4 members, Mint customers
  • Mosaic 1 and 2 customers
  • Group A (EvenMore® customers)
  • Courtesy boarding for active military personnel and customers traveling with children in car seats and strollers
  • Group B
  • Group C
  • Group D
  • Group E
  • Group F
  • All remaining customers

In an email to Mosaic members, JetBlue said that the changes are meant to simplify the boarding process and make it more "intuitive and consistent."

Featured image by DAVID SLOTNICK/THE POINTS GUY
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.