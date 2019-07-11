This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s that time of year again.
No, not Christmas — but close, if you like Slurpees. To celebrate July 11, 7-Eleven is giving out free Slurpees from 11am to 7pm. And this year, the ubiquitous convenience-store chain is giving out two free Slurpees. Two.
So, you’re probably wondering how do you redeem your two sugary slush beverages. Well, to get the first one, it’s business as usual. All you have to do is go to your nearest 7-Eleven location and serve yourself a free Slurpee.
For the second free drink, according to Lifehacker, the promotion requires patrons to download the 7-Eleven app and join their 7REWARDS loyalty program. Then, customers can scan their first free Slurpee with the app to receive an additional free Slurpee coupon valid for up to one month.
Also, if you need something salty to balance the whopping 27 grams of sugar that’s in one 12-ounce Slurpee, 7-Eleven will also be selling $1 hot dogs and pizza slices to celebrate the day of their namesake.
Featured image by TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images.
