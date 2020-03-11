A look inside the brand-new InterContinental Maldives $10,000 per night room
The Maldives is one of the most desirable destinations in the world. Vacationers flock to the small island nation to take in its breathtaking blue waters, top-notch resorts and relaxing vibes.
TPG U.K. Head of Video Jean Arnas took to the country in December and stayed for a portion of the trip at the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort. You can read his full review here, but how about a look inside the resort’s most exclusive room, too?
We didn’t stay there, however. We booked a Sunrise Overwater Pool Villa for about $850 per night on hotels.com. Reward rates for the base room category, the Beach Pool Villa, are higher than any other property in the IHG portfolio right now at 100,000 points per night, and there is a two-night minimum on reward bookings. Once IHG fully integrates the Six Senses and Mr & Mrs Smith brands into its portfolio, that could change, though.
The room rate came with Club InterContinental benefits, which included:
- Daily breakfast from either of two restaurants, Cafe Umi or The Retreat
- Daily afternoon tea from 3-5 p.m. daily
- Evening digestif, which was wine and cheese at the Retreat or a non-alcoholic selection at the Pool Bar
- Complimentary water and soft drinks at the Retreat, the Collection and the Pool Bar
Overall, the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort was a great experience. The gorgeous villa, helpful staff and delicious (but not ridiculously overpriced) cuisine helped to set it apart from other resorts in the Maldives.
Featured photo by Jean Arnas/The Points Guy.
