Instagram brings smartphone experience to the desktop
Like TPG founder and CEO Brian Kelly, Mommy Points and the contributors to our main brand page, I love sharing my adventures on Instagram and seeing where your travels have taken you. The problem is I spend much of my time away from my smartphone, creating lengthy gaps where I am away from Instagram throughout the day.
Recently, Instagram has begun letting users access more features from their computer desktops. Earlier this month, the platform enabled direct messages from the web, and now, via web browser Opera, users of Opera 68 (the latest version) can access almost all Instagram features directly from a dedicated browser tab.
While I’ve long been a Google Chrome and Safari user, I’ve now begun using Opera, specifically because of the easily accessible Instagram tab. Click it and Instagram appears instantly, with full access to your feed, Stories and even Instagram Live. The browser also integrates Instagram Messenger, WhatsApp and has other traveler-friendly features, like instant access to a VPN.
Notably, when it comes to Instagram, you can only view content from the browser — you’ll need to return to the app to post and share live video — but you can chat via direct messages, just as you can with many other browsers.
And of course, as you’re setting up your web experience, be sure to follow @thepointsguy for loads of great travel content, Instagram Live chats and a whole lot more.
