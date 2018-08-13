IHG’s First-Ever Avid Hotel Opens With 3x Bonus Point Offer
Just eight months ago, groundbreaking began on IHG’s (InterContinental Hotels Group) first Avid Hotel – the Avid Hotel Oklahoma City – Quail Springs at the intersection of 138th St. and Joel McDonald Drive. As of Monday, it’s open for business, and there’s a big reason to check it out should your travels take you through OKC. From now until Dec. 31, 2018, you’ll earn 3x points on any qualifying stay, up to a maximum of 15,000 bonus points.
Avid Hotels dubs itself “a new kind of hotel,” with “sound-minimizing rooms, comfort-tested mattresses, and blackout roller shades.” The property in Oklahoma City–Quail Springs is a four-story, new-build hotel with 87 guest rooms and will be owned and operated by Oklahoma-based Champion Hotels, the largest privately-held hotel operator in the US.
The hotel will offer all of the brand’s signature hallmarks:
- The exterior hotel design will include an open and airy retail-like entry, a canopy and will use the stairwell as an eye-catching red architectural feature.
- On the inside, guests will find vibrant, open public and work areas and inviting communal spaces that allow guests to relax, work, connect or eat.
- Guest rooms will include sound reducing features for a superior night’s sleep; a dedicated workspace and ample open and easy-to-use storage. The guest bathroom experience will re-energize guests with a fresh and bright design.
- The hotel will offer a focused, high-quality, complimentary breakfast and marketplace options made for guests on the go.
- The entire hotel will be equipped with IHG Connect Wi-Fi featuring the fastest speed in the industry and the ability for loyalty members to be automatically connected for all future visits. It will also deploy IHG’s new state-of-the-art, cloud-based next generation reservation system.
While this particular location is the first Avid to welcome guests, it sounds as if you’ll soon have plenty of other opportunities to both earn and redeem IHG points at Avid properties. As of last December, more than 100 franchise applications have been received, including 34 which have already been converted to signed deals for Avid locations across the US. In terms of pricing, IHG expects nightly rates to be around $10 to $15 less than the Holiday Inn Express brand.
You can make a direct reservation at the Avid Hotel Oklahoma City – Quail Springs here. If you’re looking to earn even more on your reservation, make sure you pay for your stay using the IHG Rewards Club Premier Card (currently offering an 80,000-point sign-up bonus after spending $2,000 in the first 3 months from account opening plus an additional 40,000 bonus points after spending a total of $5,000 on purchases within 6 months of account opening ) or the IHG Rewards Club Traveler Card.
The IHG Premier in particular comes with some decent new higher-end perks. You’ll get a $100 Global Entry credit, and when you spend $20,000 in a calendar year, you’ll receive 10,000 bonus points on your cardmember anniversary. And while you’ll continue to earn 5x points at IHG hotels with the Traveler, you’ll get a whopping 10x points on all spending at IHG properties with the IHG Premier. You can read more on the perks of each card here.
Certain IHG members received the Triple Points Offer via email. For reference, the Terms and Conditions for the offer are as follows: “Must be an IHG® Rewards Club member to participate in the avid™ hotels Triple Points Offer (“Offer”). The Offer booking period is between 1 August 2018 and 30 December 2018, with a stay period of 13 August 2018 through 31 December 2018. Triple points will be awarded on all Qualifying Stays when paying qualifying rates, which include most business and leisure rates at avid™ hotels worldwide. Maximum bonus points awarded is 15,000 bonus points during this Offer period for each member (on top of base points earned). Triple bonus points will be awarded based on the total spend on the qualifying hotel stay with avid™ hotels. Base hotel points will be awarded at 10 points per dollar per the IHG Rewards Club Membership Terms and Conditions. Double points will be awarded through the promotion, for a total of triple the points.
A stay constitutes a Qualifying Stay when paying qualifying rates, which include most business and leisure rates at avid™ hotels worldwide. Triple bonus points are not issued for stays booked through an Online Travel Agency or for Non-Qualifying Room Rates and Non-Qualifying Stays.
Please allow up to 4 to 6 weeks for points to be credited after checkout. This Offer is subject to standard IHG Rewards Club Membership Terms and Conditions and earning structure, which can be obtained by visiting www.ihgrewardsclub.com.“
