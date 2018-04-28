A Sneak Peek of the Next IHG PointBreaks Hotels and When You Can Book Them
IHG PointBreaks is a hotel point discount program that allows members to book hotels starting at 5,000 points per night, which is just $30 based on TPG’s current valuation of IHG points. Understandably, the best options get scooped up quickly, so many people find it helpful to get a preview and know in advance when the promotion will go live.
Well, set your alarms for 12 noon Eastern on Monday, April 30. That’s when the full list of hotels will be unveiled and hotels will be bookable for stays from April 30 through July 31, 2018. IHG has also revealed that there will be 170 hotels on the new list. Here’s a preview of some properties that will be on the full list.
5,000 points per night:
- Holiday Inn Almaty, Kazakhstan
- Holiday Inn Suzhou Huirong Plaza, China
- Holiday Inn Express Langfang Park View, China
- Holiday Inn Hohhot, China
- Holiday Inn Istanbul – Kadikoy, Turkey
- Candlewood Suites Minneapolis-Richfield, USA
- Staybridge Suites Lafayette-Airport, USA
10,000 points per night:
- Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway, India
- Crowne Plaza Vilnius, Lithuania
- Holiday Inn Express Villahermosa Tabasco 2000, Mexico
- Crowne Plaza Panama Airport, Panama
- Holiday Inn Express Krabi Ao Nang Beach, Thailand
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Baltimore – BWI Airport North, USA
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites San Antonio NW near SeaWorld, USA
15,000 points per night:
- Crowne Plaza Perth, Australia
- Hotel Indigo Dusseldorf – Victoriaplatz, Germany
- InterContinental Muscat, Oman
- Holiday Inn Express San Juan Condado, Puerto Rico
- Crowne Plaza Charlotte Executive Park, USA
- Holiday Inn Express Miami Airport Doral Area, USA
- Crowne Plaza Phoenix Airport – PHX, USA
In addition to these properties, IHG also provided a 10-hotel preview list to TPG that didn’t include nightly pricing. Five of those 10 hotels have been covered above, leaving five more:
- Hotel Indigo Austin Downtown – University, USA
- InterContinental Costa Rica at Multiplaza Mall, Costa Rica
- Holiday Inn Express London-Royal Docks, Docklands, United Kingdom
- Holiday Inn Ottawa Kanata, Canada
- Candlewood Suites San Antonio Downtown, USA
What first strikes me about this list: diversity. There are 16 different countries/territories and seven brands represented in this 26-hotel preview. Hopefully, that’s a sign of a healthy amount of diversity in the full list and not just a red herring.
IHG Rewards completely revamped its Pointbreaks program in January, breaking hotels into three categories: 5,000 points per night, 10,000 points per night and 15,000 points per night. In the first promotion since the change, IHG bragged it was doubling the number of hotels on the list from previous versions — which only offered hotels at 5,000 points per night.
While it did offer double the total number of hotels, it slashed the number of hotels at 5,000 points per night to just 33 — less than one-third of the smallest number offered in years. Hopefully, IHG has taken the negative feedback into account and will offer a more generous list this time around.
IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card cardmembers will be able to get an even better deal for stays of at least four nights, as one of the key perks of the card is getting the 4th night free on awards. And for those looking for even longer stays, you’ll get every a free night for every multiple of four nights that you book.
