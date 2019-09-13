This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For a limited time, you can earn up to 15,000 bonus IHG points when you book five nights at any InterContinental Hotels and Resorts property from Sept. 26 through Nov. 30, 2019.
When you break down the offer, IHG is offering 3,000 bonus points per stay on up to five stays. To qualify for this bonus, all you have to do is register with InterContinental before your stay(s) within the eligible dates.
The points don’t stop there; if you sign up for the Ambassador program — which costs $200 annually — you’ll receive an additional 10,000 bonus points after enrollment. From there, your 3,000 points per stay turn into 6,000, which brings your grand total from both promos up to 40,000 IHG points, which TPG values at $200. While it might sound like an even break, it’s actually much more valuable when you look at the perks you get as an Ambassador like the free weekend night, which could easily cost $200+. You’re also guaranteed room upgrades, late check-out, $20 credit towards restaurants and bars, and automatic IHG Platinum elite status. The status upgrade alone opens up a whole other world of perks.
On top of these deals, there are two others you could take advantage of if you really want to come out points rich. The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card currently has an increased welcome bonus of 125,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
Another offer to look into is IHG’s fall Accelerate promotion. Offers are targeted and vary from guest to guest, so be sure to check your account to see what you’ve been offered. This promo is running from now until Dec. 31, 2019, but you must register by Oct. 18, 2019.
Here’s the link to apply now for the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card with a 125,000-point bonus.
(Featured photo by Brian Biros/The Points Guy)
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
With this card you'll get IHG Rewards Platinum Elite status which more than negates the value of the $89 annual fee.
- Earn 125,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening
- Enjoy a Free Night after each account anniversary year at eligible IHG hotels worldwide. Plus, enjoy a free reward night when you redeem points for any stay of 4 or more nights
- Earn 40 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel for the first 12 months - after that, 25X points.
- Earn 4X points on all other purchases for the first 12 months – after that, 2X points at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases.
- Platinum Elite status as long as you remain a Premier card member
- Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit of up to $100 every 4 years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card
- IHG Rewards Club Bonus points are redeemable at hotels such as InterContinental®, Crowne Plaza®, Kimpton®, EVEN® Hotels, Indigo® Hotels & Holiday Inn®
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.